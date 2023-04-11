Hanwei to Conduct Name Change

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (TSXV: HE.H) (the “Company” or “Hanwei”) announces that the Board of Directors of the Company approved on March 22, 2023 the change of the Company’s current name “Hanwei Energy Services Corp.” with “Peak Discovery Capital Ltd.” (the “Name Change”), subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The effective date for the Name Change is scheduled on April 20, 2023, and the new CUSIP # is 70470A101.



The decision was made by the Directors as it is believed that the new name “Peak Discovery Capital Ltd.” is more suitable for the Company’s principal business.

About Hanwei Energy Services Corp.

Hanwei’s principal business is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses for future merger and acquisition.



For more information, please contact:

Mary Ma

Chief Financial Officer

604-685-2239

mma@hanweienergy.com

