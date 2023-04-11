New York, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gypsum Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320364/?utm_source=GNW

Major players in the Gypsum market include USG, Beijing New Building Materials Public Limited Company, Knauf, Boral, and St Gobain.



The global gypsum market will grow from $29.63 billion in 2022 to $31.28 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The gypsum market is expected to grow from $39.72 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2%.



The gypsum market includes revenues earned by entities by providing mining for boron compounds such as selenite, satin spar, and rock gypsum.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Gypsum refers to the process of mining gypsum and its compounds which are used in the production of wallboard, cement, plaster of Paris, soil conditioning, and as a hardening retarder in Portland cement.



South America was the largest region in the Gypsum market in 2021. The regions covered in Gypsum market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of Gypsum are gypsum – construction, agricultural gypsum, and other types- of gypsum.Gypsum improves the ability of soil to drain and not become waterlogged due to a combination of high sodium, swelling clay, and excess water.



The products used pre-decorated boards, wallboard, and ceiling board.The applications involved commercial and residential.



The mining type includes underground mining, and surface mining.



The growth in the Gypsum market is due to increasing demand for mining, improving technologies, and emerging markets.For instance, in 2022, according to International Trade Administration, a US-based government agency, mining accounted for almost 10% of the total GDP in 2020, being a major contributor to Australia’s economy.



Further,according to British Geological Survey, a UK-based government agency, the global production of several minerals such as potash and bauxite increased by more than 5 percent in 2020 compared to the previous year.



3D mapping technology is being adopted by Gypsum companies to create digital maps of underground mines. 3-D mapping systems provide significant improvements in mine safety and automatically map and measure production, which is the major trend in the Gypsum market.



The countries covered in the Gypsum market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The gypsum market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides gypsum market statistics, including gypsum industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a gypsum market share, detailed gypsum market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the gypsum industry. This gypsum market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320364/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________