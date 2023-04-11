Break of Day Capital CEO Gary Lipsky Earns “Best Real Estate Syndication Company” Accolade

Manhattan Beach, CA, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gary Lipsky, CEO of Break of Day Capital in Manhattan Beach, California, was named Best Real Estate Syndication Company by the American Apartment Owners Association (AAOA). Lipsky has established himself as a leading figure in the real estate investment industry with a track record including investments in more than 3,000 units and $250 million in transactions since 2002. With asset management expertise that’s been a driving force behind the company's success, Lipsky said, "Our approach is to seek out value-add opportunities. We achieve exceptional returns for our investors by focusing on a few markets and conducting comprehensive research to expertly manage every investment from start to finish."

Lipsky, who is also a co-founder of the Asset Management Summit and Real Estate Investor Podcast, said he’s thrilled to receive the award from the AAOA and Rent Magazine.

"It is an honor to be recognized as the Best Real Estate Syndication Company by such prestigious organizations. This award is a testament to the hard work of our team at Break of Day Capital and our commitment to excellence."

Break of Day Capital's investment strategy has resulted in consistent returns for its investors, and its CEO said the company plans to continue expanding its portfolio in the future: "We seek out markets that are poised for growth and properties with untapped potential. Our approach is to capitalize on opportunities that others may overlook, while always keeping our investors' returns and risk management as top priorities."

The recent recognition from the AAOA and Rent Magazine acknowledges Break of Day Capital's dedication to delivering exceptional results to its investors. The company's unique investment strategy, attention to detail, and unwavering dedication to quality have set it apart in the industry, Lipsky said. "We are proud of our accomplishments and excited for the future. Our team will continue to look for opportunities to provide high-quality multifamily real estate investments with the best risk adjusted returns to our investors."

About Break of Day Capital

Break of Day Capital is a dynamic real estate investment firm that specializes in acquiring value-add multifamily properties in the Southwest United States. With a proven track record of delivering exceptional returns to its investors, Break of Day Capital utilizes a strategic approach anchored by extensive research, careful due diligence, and incredible attention to detail to ensure that every investment is managed with the utmost care, from acquisition to disposition.

Inquiries: jaclyn@breakofdaycapital.com

