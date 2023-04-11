Mogul Energy International Retains Certified Public Accounting Firm Turner Stone & Company LLP

MIAMI, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mogul Energy International, Inc., (OTC PINK: MGUY) a company specializing in transportation, logistics, warehouse consolidation, and distribution services for perishable and other time and temperature sensitive types of cargo is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of Turner Stone & Company LLP. ( https://turnerstone.com ) as its independent accounting firm and PCAOB Auditor.



This appointment represents a significant step forward for our company as we continue to prioritize transparency and accountability for our shareholders and the investing community. Turner, Stone & Company, L.L.P. is a firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), a member firm of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and its Employee Benefit Plans and Government Audit Quality Centers, and a member firm of the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants. The firm is also a member of INAA, an international association of independent accounting firms.

“We retained Turner Stone & Company LLP. to commence work on the audit of our financial statements for the years 2021 and 2022 based upon their impeccable reputation and over 30 years’ experience in the industry,” stated Mogul Energy CEO Ronen Koubi.

The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) is a nonprofit organization that oversees the audits of public companies to ensure accuracy and reliability in financial reporting. The engagement of Turner Stone & Company LLP ensures that Mogul Energy International's financial statements will be audited in accordance with the highest standards of transparency and accuracy.

“With this engagement, we are confident that our audited financial statements will accurately reflect our company's financial health and stability, which will strengthen our position in the market and build trust with our investors,” Koubi continued. “This move is a demonstration of our commitment to maintaining the highest level of financial reporting standards and transparency.

“We look forward to working with our new PCAOB Auditor to ensure the integrity of our financial statements. We believe that as a public company it is crucial for us to become a fully audited company. This engagement will further strengthen our position in the market. We encourage our shareholders and anyone from the investing community to reach out to us with any questions or concerns,” Koubi concluded.

About: Mogul Energy International, Inc.

Mogul Energy International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation, logistics, and warehouse consolidation and distribution services for perishable and other time and temperature sensitive types of cargo. It offers refrigerated long haul, regional, and dedicated deliveries for industries that include floral, produce, plants, dairy, poultry, and meats, as well as dry high value commodities.

www.floridabeauty.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Some of these uncertainties include, without limitation, the company's ability to perform under existing contracts or to procure future contracts. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including without limitation, successful implementation of our business strategy and competition, any of which may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements. We undertake no obligation and do not intend to update, revise or otherwise publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of any unanticipated events. Although we believe that our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will materialize. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements.



