Special Operations Group Launches Initiative To Support Candidates Who Are Members of Special Operations Community

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, April 11th, the Special Operations Association of America (SOAA) launched an initiative to encourage more members of the veteran and more specifically special operations community to seek elected office. As a part of the initiative and to encourage transparency among veterans seeking elected office, the executive director, David Cook, and founder, Daniel Elkins, have released records of their military service, the DD214 forms.



“The United States of America has a leadership problem,” said founder of SOAA, Daniel Elkins. “We can define leadership within a democratic republic in the simplest of terms as an elected official with a vision and responsibility to execute that vision. One demographic among the US is uniquely suited to lead the United States through an uncertain future: Veterans.”

“In the spirit of transparency, we call on all Veterans who are currently serving as elected officials, and those who we hope will be soon announcing their candidacy, to release their DD214 military service records,” said executive director of SOAA, David Cook. “It is our hope that by being transparent we will encourage openness, trust, and cooperation across political divides. As the Special Operations community, we are the tip of the spear and lead by example.”

Learn more about the initiative at SOAA.org/veterans-public-office/

About Special Operations Association of America : We advocate for all past, present, and future members of the Special Operations community and their families. Fighting for those who fight for us to ensure the mission success and lethality of those that bear the greater burden. SOAA is a 501c19 Veterans Non-Profit organization, registered with the IRS.