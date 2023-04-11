D.I. Auto Care Is Serving Phoenix Residents Searching Online For “Car Detailing Near Me"

Phoenix, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix, Arizona -

D.I. Auto Care is offering mobile detailing services to vehicle owners in Phoenix and surrounding areas.

Detailing is the most economical way for car owners to enhance the appearance of their vehicles and preserve their long-term value. A professional car detailing crew, like the team over at Ahwatukee’s D.I. Auto Care, will thoroughly clean vehicles to make daily driving them a more pleasant experience. Detailing also includes performing essential repairs and restorations that can turn back the clock and remove the visible wear and tear that makes a car look weathered with age.

“Detailing can improve the safety and functionality of a car,” says the spokesperson for D.I. Auto Care in Phoenix. “Cleaning and polishing the windshield, headlights, and taillights can improve visibility while driving. Additionally, detailing can remove grime and dirt buildup from the engine, preventing mechanical problems down the road. If you want to know more, call D.I. Auto Care today for the best auto detailing Phoenix has to offer.”

The car detailing experts at D.I. Auto Care offers a host of services to vehicle owners in Phoenix. The company’s wax and sealant protection services help preserve the car’s paint from UV rays, contaminants, and pollutants. The exterior detailing process also includes removing the swirl marks and scratches in the car’s paint layer and polishing the chrome to make it look pristine.

D.I. Auto Care’s interior detailing services can help eliminate bad odors inside the vehicle due to food spillage, smoke, or other sources. With its meticulous cleaning services, owners can get rid of all the allergens built up in the fabrics and upholstery over time. Any grime or stains that are ruining the look of the car’s carpets and mats will also be addressed.

The company uses a range of techniques and equipment for its interior and exterior auto detailing services in Phoenix. Vacuuming, steaming, conditioning, waxing, and more are all carried out using state-of-the-art products under the care of experienced technicians who care for the vehicle as if it was their own. Customers also get to choose between a range of the latest ceramic coating options including Drexler, Mothers, Nasiol ZR53, SiO2, PROJE, and more.

Finally, D.I. Auto Care also offers Phoenix residents mobile detailing services. The spokesperson says, “We often hear from customers that they are not able to make time in their busy schedule for bringing the car down to the shop. Though our clients recognize just how useful our services are, it can be a big ask for some of them. So, with our mobile detailing services, you no longer have to worry about driving to our location. Instead, we come to you! Whenever your vehicle is unused, you can call us and schedule a mobile detailing. Our fully equipped fleet has all the equipment and products to provide you with the best mobile detailing Phoenix has to offer, right at your doorstep.”

Car owners in Ahwatukee have praised D.I. Auto Care repeatedly for the quality of its detailing services, the professionalism of its crew members, and its affordable service packages. The company has earned an impressive overall rating of 4.7 out of 5.0 on its Google Business Profile from over 20 reviews.

One satisfied customer says, “Bought a used car with stains. Light interior so I even added more. I honestly thought it was useless to even try a detailing but Paul came out and made my car look brand new! So happy it’s in pristine condition now. I don’t dread getting inside. Should have done this a long time ago.”

Another client talks about the company’s mobile detailing services by saying, “Awesome work! He was prompt, he came to me, he was flexible on the time, and he was very efficient. I will be back with another car, and I would recommend him to anyone who wants to beat the heat with tint on the windows.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VxfKM8NKEVI

Readers searching online for "Car Detailing Near Me Phoenix" can contact D.I. Auto Care

