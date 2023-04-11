Aligos Therapeutics to Present Data from Chronic Hepatitis B and Hepatocellular Carcinoma Programs at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress 2023

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in liver and viral diseases, today announced that the company will present seven posters collectively highlighting data out of five of its liver disease programs at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress 2023, taking place in Vienna, Austria, June 21 – 24, 2023. The presentations will be available on the Scientific Presentations and Conferences page on Aligos’ corporate website following the meeting.



“We are pleased to present seven abstracts at this year’s EASL meeting,” said Lawrence Blatt, Ph.D., MBA, Chairman & CEO of Aligos Therapeutics. “We believe these programs demonstrate the potential to serve as best-in-class compounds with significant value to patients and shareholders. We look forward to sharing additional detail at the time of the conference and further results throughout the year.”

Poster presentation details are below.

Chronic hepatitis B

CAM-E ALG-000184

Abstract title: Treatment for up to 24 weeks with the capsid assembly modulator ALG-000184 results in dose related reductions in HBsAg in subjects with HBeAg positive chronic hepatitis B

Presenter: Jinlin Hou, M.D.

siRNA ALG-125755

Abstract title: Safety, pharmacokinetics, and antiviral activity of single ascending doses of ALG-125755, a GalNAc-conjugated small interfering RNA, in subjects with chronic hepatitis B

Presenter: Alina Jucov, M.D., Ph.D.

Abstract title: Pharmacodynamic durability of ALG-125755, a GalNAc-conjugated siRNA, correlated with total and RNA induced complex (RISC) bound siRNA in mouse liver

Presenter: Kusum Gupta

Small molecule PD-L1 inhibitor ALG-093702

Abstract title: Preclinical pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic and efficacy relationships of ALG-093702, a liver targeted PD-L1 small molecule inhibitor, in different in vivo models

Presenter: Tongfei Wu, Ph.D.

siRNA PD-L1 inhibitor

Abstract title: A potent human PD-L1 siRNA leads to significant reduction of AAV-HBV infected hepatocytes via immune activation in human PD-1/PD-L1 double knock in mice

Presenter: Jin Hong, Ph.D.

Hepatitis B virus model system

Abstract title: An in vivo duck hepatitis B virus model recapitulates key aspects of nucleic acid polymer treatment outcomes in chronic hepatitis B patients

Presenter: Yannick Debing, Ph.D.

Hepatocellular carcinoma

Abstract title: Selective inhibition of human β-catenin DNA transactivation activity using splice switching oligonucleotides for an improved therapeutic window in treating hepatocellular carcinoma

Presenter: Jin Hong, Ph.D.

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that was founded in 2018 with the mission to become a world leader in the treatment of liver and viral diseases. Aligos’ strategy is to harness the deep expertise and decades of drug development experience its team has in liver and viral diseases to discover and develop potentially best in class therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and viruses with high unmet medical need such as coronaviruses and chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be considered “forward-looking statements,” including without limitation, statements with respect to Aligos’ belief that its programs being presented at EASL demonstrate the potential to serve as best-in-class compounds with significant value to patients and shareholders and its plan to share additional detail at the time of the EASL conference and further results throughout the year. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” and other similar terminology indicating future results. Such forward looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including Aligos’ clinical-stage of development, the process of designing and conducting clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, Aligos’ ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, other matters that could affect the sufficiency of Aligos’ capital resources to fund operations, reliance on third parties for manufacturing and development efforts, changes in the competitive landscape and the effects on our business of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Aligos in general, see Aligos’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 9, 2023 and its future periodic reports to be filed or submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Aligos undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media Contact

Amy Jobe, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

+1 315 879 8192

ajobe@lifescicomms.com

Investor Contact

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors

+1 212 915 2577

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com