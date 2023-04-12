Top Performances from Tonight’s Episode of Canada’s Got Talent on Citytv, Now Available to Share

– Next week’s contestant lineup included below –
TORONTO, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Key moments from tonight’s episode include:
- CYDNEE ABBOTT (Oakville, ON) creeped the judges out with her contortionist-style dance routine, Lilly called her a “beautiful monster.”
- Kardinal hit the Golden Buzzer for 14-year-old singer MAYA GAMZU (Toronto, ON), Kardinal said “with the right song choice, [she] possibly could win all of Canada’s Got Talent.”
- Singer KATHERINE LYNN-ROSE (Burlington, ON) performed an original song about wanting to live up to her parents’ expectations, Lilly said she “could see it performed on broadway.”
- REESE NELSON (Calgary, AB) received four yeses from the judges and a special FaceTime shoutout from legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk
- Comedian SYD BOSEL (Comox, BC) roasted her children and had the judges in stitches
- KEVIN FAST (Cobourg, ON) showcased an unbelievable feat of strength by pulling a full choir across the #CGT stage
- Singer RAYMOND SALGADO (Vancouver Island, BC) performed a powerful cover of “Heaven” and brought the judges and crowd to their feet, Howie said he was “the best we’ve heard.”
CYDNEE ABBOTT – Dance Act
Oakville, ON
Check Out CYDNEE ABBOTT’s Performance HERE
MAYA GAMZU – Singer/Musician
Toronto, ON
Check Out MAYA GAMZU’s Performance HERE
JAMES ALCOCK – Singer/Musician
Mississauga, ON
CHRISTOPHER MAGAS – Singer/Musician
East St. Paul, MB
KATHERINE LYNN-ROSE – Singer/Musician
Burlington, ON
Check Out KATHERINE LYNN-ROSE’s Performance HERE
REESE NELSON – Xtreme Sport
Calgary, AB
Check Out REESE NELSON’s Performance HERE
SYD BOSEL – Comedy Act
Comox, BC
Check Out SYD BOSEL’s Performance HERE
THE SIGMAZ – Dance Act
Scarborough, ON
VOICES ROCK PRIME – Vocal Groups
Mississauga, ON
KEVIN FAST – Stunt
Cobourg, ON
Check Out KEVIN FAST’s Performance HERE
KNIGHT1 – Singer/Musician
Calgary, AB
DARCY MITCHISON – Singer/Musician
Hamilton, ON
BRIAN TYLER – Singer/Musician
Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, QC
RAYMOND SALGADO – Singer/Musician
Vancouver Island, BC
Check Out RAYMOND SALGADO’s Performance HERE
**COMING UP**
A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Contestants (Tuesday, April 18)
JACK THOMAS – Singer/Musician
Burnaby, BC
L.I.V.E – Dance Act
Winnipeg, MB
XTREME SOUL STYLE – Dance Act
Vancouver, BC
A3 RYDERZ – Dance Act
Vancouver, BC
CURRAN DOBBS – Comedy Act
Victoria, BC
JASON & BRONWYN IRWIN – Animal Act
Southampton, ON
TARA MEYER – Circus Act
Winnipeg, MB
JP PARENT – Magic Act
Montreal, QC
OLGA & VIOLET: MOMMY & ME – Circus Act
Toronto, ON
DJC – Dance Act
Vancouver, BC
JULIA & MOSES – Dance Act
Toronto, ON
VAL & GANNA – Dance Act
Toronto, ON
Canada’s Got Talent is produced by McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc. and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.
