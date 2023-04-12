Top Performances from Tonight’s Episode of Canada’s Got Talent on Citytv, Now Available to Share

English French

TORONTO, April 11, 2023

Key moments from tonight’s episode include:

CYDNEE ABBOTT (Oakville, ON) creeped the judges out with her contortionist-style dance routine, Lilly called her a “beautiful monster.”

creeped the judges out with her contortionist-style dance routine, Lilly called her a “beautiful monster.” Kardinal hit the Golden Buzzer for 14-year-old singer MAYA GAMZU (Toronto, ON) , Kardinal said “with the right song choice, [she] possibly could win all of Canada’s Got Talent.”

, Kardinal said “with the right song choice, [she] possibly could win all of Canada’s Got Talent.” Singer KATHERINE LYNN-ROSE (Burlington, ON) performed an original song about wanting to live up to her parents’ expectations, Lilly said she “could see it performed on broadway.”

performed an original song about wanting to live up to her parents’ expectations, Lilly said she “could see it performed on broadway.” REESE NELSON (Calgary, AB) received four yeses from the judges and a special FaceTime shoutout from legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk

received four yeses from the judges and a special FaceTime shoutout from legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk Comedian SYD BOSEL (Comox, BC) roasted her children and had the judges in stitches

roasted her children and had the judges in stitches KEVIN FAST (Cobourg, ON) showcased an unbelievable feat of strength by pulling a full choir across the #CGT stage

showcased an unbelievable feat of strength by pulling a full choir across the #CGT stage Singer RAYMOND SALGADO (Vancouver Island, BC) performed a powerful cover of “Heaven” and brought the judges and crowd to their feet, Howie said he was “the best we’ve heard.”



CYDNEE ABBOTT – Dance Act

Oakville, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out CYDNEE ABBOTT’s Performance HERE

MAYA GAMZU – Singer/Musician



Toronto, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out MAYA GAMZU’s Performance HERE

JAMES ALCOCK – Singer/Musician



Mississauga, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

CHRISTOPHER MAGAS – Singer/Musician



East St. Paul, MB



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

KATHERINE LYNN-ROSE – Singer/Musician



Burlington, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out KATHERINE LYNN-ROSE’s Performance HERE

REESE NELSON – Xtreme Sport



Calgary, AB



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out REESE NELSON’s Performance HERE

SYD BOSEL – Comedy Act



Comox, BC



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out SYD BOSEL’s Performance HERE

THE SIGMAZ – Dance Act

Scarborough, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

VOICES ROCK PRIME – Vocal Groups

Mississauga, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

KEVIN FAST – Stunt

Cobourg, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out KEVIN FAST’s Performance HERE

KNIGHT1 – Singer/Musician



Calgary, AB



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

DARCY MITCHISON – Singer/Musician



Hamilton, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

BRIAN TYLER – Singer/Musician

Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, QC



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

RAYMOND SALGADO – Singer/Musician

Vancouver Island, BC



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out RAYMOND SALGADO’s Performance HERE

**COMING UP**

A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Contestants (Tuesday, April 18)

JACK THOMAS – Singer/Musician

Burnaby, BC



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

L.I.V.E – Dance Act



Winnipeg, MB



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

XTREME SOUL STYLE – Dance Act



Vancouver, BC



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

A3 RYDERZ – Dance Act



Vancouver, BC



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

CURRAN DOBBS – Comedy Act



Victoria, BC



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

JASON & BRONWYN IRWIN – Animal Act



Southampton, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

TARA MEYER – Circus Act



Winnipeg, MB



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

JP PARENT – Magic Act

Montreal, QC

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

OLGA & VIOLET: MOMMY & ME – Circus Act

Toronto, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

DJC – Dance Act

Vancouver, BC



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

JULIA & MOSES – Dance Act



Toronto, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

VAL & GANNA – Dance Act



Toronto, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Canada’s Got Talent is produced by McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc. and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.

