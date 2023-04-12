To Unlock the Full Potential of DeFi, AstroFi Emerges as a Decentralized Exchange platform Operating on Ethereum Chain.

Terengganu, Malaysia, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AstroFi is a decentralized exchange platform developed on the Ethereum chain. The platform is designed to provide users with a seamless and secure way to participate in various DeFi activities and empower their customers to trade.



To address the latest development, AstroFi emerges as a decentralized exchange platform operating on an Ethereum chain and empowering customers to trade. The platform aims to offer users a seamless and exciting experience by combining the features of DeFi and gaming. It also intends to empower its customers to trade and farm in decentralized finance (DeFi). AstroFi platform revolutionizing the DeFi and gameFi.



AstroFi offers low trading fees, along with a suite of advanced core features which make it stand out from other DeFi and gameFi platforms. The features are included:

Trading - AstroFi supports trading pairs on the Ethereum chain and strives to provide protected liquidities with a high volume.

- AstroFi supports trading pairs on the Ethereum chain and strives to provide protected liquidities with a high volume. Staking and Liquidity Pool - Users can stake their tokens on the AstroFi platform to get rewards. The platform offers liquidity pools where users can deposit their tokens to get interest.

- Users can stake their tokens on the AstroFi platform to get rewards. The platform offers liquidity pools where users can deposit their tokens to get interest. Farming - Farming is the feature that allows users to get rewards by providing liquidity to various pools. Users can stake their tokens and get rewards in the platform’s native token, AFI. Farming is a great way to allow getting additional tokens while participating in the DeFi ecosystem.

- Farming is the feature that allows users to get rewards by providing liquidity to various pools. Users can stake their tokens and get rewards in the platform’s native token, AFI. Farming is a great way to allow getting additional tokens while participating in the DeFi ecosystem. NFTs - NFTs are another exciting feature of AstroFi which allows users to buy and sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the platform. AstroFi supports the NFT marketplace as well as NFT staking pools with a higher APR. These NFTs are unique and rare digital assets that can be used in games and other applications.

- NFTs are another exciting feature of AstroFi which allows users to buy and sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the platform. AstroFi supports the NFT marketplace as well as NFT staking pools with a higher APR. These NFTs are unique and rare digital assets that can be used in games and other applications. Initial Farm Offering (IFO) - The platform supports other projects to list tokens. All processes are transparent and protected by the AstroFi community. IFO allows users to participate in new token offerings on the platform. This is a great way to get involved in new projects.

- The platform supports other projects to list tokens. All processes are transparent and protected by the AstroFi community. IFO allows users to participate in new token offerings on the platform. This is a great way to get involved in new projects. Metaverse - AstroFi also supports Metaverse Games to give a good feeling with AFI tokens and allows them to enjoy their time with some AFI tokens.

- AstroFi also supports Metaverse Games to give a good feeling with AFI tokens and allows them to enjoy their time with some AFI tokens. Voting - This feature gives a voice to the AstroFi community

AstroFi is on the Ethereum chain



The AstroFi platform is built on the Ethereum chain, an increasingly popular and the most trusted blockchain network for DeFi and GameFi. The Ethereum chain is known for its smart functionality, which enables developers to create decentralized applications (DApps) that can help to execute transactions automatically.



Including more, the platform leverages the Ethereum chains’ capabilities to offer users a safe and secure experience. The platform uses smart contracts to ensure that transactions are transparent and secure. The users can also trust that their resources are safe as the platform utilizes advanced security measures.



In addition, the platform is designed to be user-friendly and intuitive, providing customers with the tools and resources they need to succeed in the DeFi world. Decentralized finance represents the future of finance, so AstroFi aims to make this future accessible to all.



The AstroFi world platform has its native token, AFI. The token can be used for staking and liquidity provision and in purchasing NFTs. Users can get AFI tokens for playing games on the platform.



Furthermore, AstroFi is built on transparency, trust and collaboration. The platform strives to provide users with a safe and secure environment to participate in decentralized finance. The users can participate in various activities without any concerns about the safety of their funds.



In addition to the exciting launch of the AstroFi platform, the company is also pleased to announce that they will be seeking to raise a Series A funding round on April 13, 2023. This funding will enable AstroFi to further develop and enhance their platform, as well as expand their team and reach new markets.



AstroFi is committed to revolutionizing the DeFi and GameFi landscape, and the upcoming funding round will play a critical role in achieving this goal. The company is confident in the strength of their platform and the potential of decentralized finance, and looks forward to continued growth and success in the future.



About AstroFi:



AstroFi is an innovative platform that combines DeFi and Gamefi features to offer users an exciting experience who are looking to participate in the DeFi ecosystem. Being built on the Ethereum chain, AstroFi leverages the capabilities of the blockchain network to offer users a secure as well as transparent experience.



For more information, visit:

Website | Documentation | Socials

Media Details:

Name: AstroFi

Email:astrofidev@astrofi.org

City: Terengganu

Country: Malaysia



There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. Newsroom: abrelease.submitmypressrelease.com



Attachment