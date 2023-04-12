Enhanced customer experience, better connectivity, fleet maintenance and improved security will be the prominent trends in the Vietnam car rental Market, which can generate a revenue of more than USD 450 Mn: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vietnam car rental market grew at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2017-2022 owing to increase in tourism and online platforms. Vietnam Car rental market is highly fragmented with small fleet of cars offering tourist and rental packages.

Improving customer experience: Companies will likely focus on improving the overall customer experience, for example by offering more personalized services, and improving their after-sales support.

Focusing on sustainability: Companies may invest in more sustainable practices, such as offering electric vehicles or implementing more efficient fuel management systems.

Mobility Landscape in Vietnam: New modes of travelling has evolved in Vietnam such as ride hailing, ride sharing and self-drive car rental services. Ride Hailing is where the rider hires a vehicle and a driver for personal use and the ride is not shared (e.g.: Grab). In Ride Sharing the rider shares the vehicle with other riders travelling in the same direction / area. In Self-drive the rider hires a vehicle for personal use for self-driving, e.g., Zoom car from car rental companies. Car Rentals expanded their services into car leasing and self-drive segment giving customers more options to choose from. With traditional options available for car rentals Uber and Grab entered the market offering car ride hailing and sharing services due to increase in tourism and urbanization and this will grow further in future.

Increase of competition with rise in technology: traditional taxi companies will launch ride hailing and sharing services. With advent of GPS tracking, car rental software and car fleet management will increase the fleet size of companies increasing the availability of car rentals in the country. Increasing internet penetration rate and urbanization, will lead to a growth in the rental market. The use of technology in car rental companies can improve the customer experience, such as through online booking and GPS tracking. For better connectivity in future, In-car technologies would make it easier for renters to travel with an uninterrupted wireless internet connection and satellite navigation facilities. Telematics integration will ensure rider and fleet safety even as they are on the road.

Partnering can help car rental companies in Vietnam: Cloud service companies can provide car rental companies with scalable, flexible and cost-effective IT solutions to manage their operations, reducing the need for expensive hardware and software investments. Car fleet management software can provide car rental companies with features such as GPS tracking, real-time vehicle availability, and booking management, improving the customer experience and reducing the risk of overbooking or vehicle downtime. Fintech companies can provide car rental companies with a range of payment solutions, including digital wallets, mobile payment systems, and other payment gateways, making it easier for customers to pay for their rental services.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “ Vietnam Car Rental Market Outlook to 2027- Driven by Increasing Internet Penetration Rate, Tourism and Urbanization ” by Ken Research observed that car rental market is a growing automotive market in Vietnam after the Pandemic. The rising government policies and demand for car rental industry, increase in disposable income along with rising Tourism in Vietnam is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at 16.7% CAGR during 2022-2027 owing to increase in tourism, rise in demand for car rentals due to high living standards and few government initiatives.

Key Segments Covered in the report

Vietnam Car Rental Market

By Type of Booking

Online

Offline

By Car Type

Hatchback

Sedan

SUV

By Purpose

Business

Leisure

Vietnam Car Ride Sharing Market

By Region

Metropolitan

Non- Metropolitan

By Point of Service

Rest Area

Airport

By Type of Car

Hatchback

Sedan

UV

By Distance

Short Distance

Long Distance

Vietnam Car Leasing Market

By Lease Duration

1 Year

2 Year

3Year

4 Year or more

By Type of Car

Premium

Sedan

SUV

By Region

Metropolitan

Non- Metropolitan

By End-User

Corporate

Individual

Car Ride Hailing Market

By Region

Metropolitan

Non- Metropolitan

By Type of Car

Sedan

SUV

Compact

Vietnam Car Self Drive Market

By Type of Car

Hatchback

Sedan

SUV

By Point of Service

Rest Area

Airport

By Duration

Around a Month

1-2 Days

Around a Week

By Cities

Metropolitan

Non- Metropolitan

By Booking Channel

Online

Offline

By Booking Period

Weekends

Weekdays

By Segment of Car

Standard

Luxury

By Status of Ownership

Owned

Leased

Key Target Audience:-

Car Rental Service Providers

Car Rental Companies Aiming to Establish in Vietnam

Vietnam Automotive Industries

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Venture Capitalist Targeting the Car Rental Market

Automotive Industry Association

Car Manufacturers

Existing Car Rental Companies

OEM Dealerships

New Market Entrants

Investors

Car Rental Associations

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2017-2022

2017-2022 Base Period: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2022-2027

Companies Covered:-

Hertz

Trust Car Rental

Kayak

Mai Linh

Avis

Budget

VN Rental

Green World Car Rental

Car for Rent

Enterprise

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Overview of Automotive Industry in the Vietnam

Overview and Genesis of Car Rental Market in Vietnam

Ecosystem of Vietnam Car Rental Market

Business Cycle and Value Chain Analysis of Car Rental Market in Vietnam

Vietnam Car Rental Market Sizing, 2017- 2022

Market Segmentations of Car Rental Market

Growth Drivers and SWOT Analysis of Vietnam Car Rental Market

Government Regulations and Incentives of Vietnam Car Rental Market

Challenges, Trends and Developments of Vietnam Car Rental Market

Competitive Analysis and End User Analysis of Car Rental Market in Vietnam

Future Outlook and Projections of Car Rental Market in Vietnam, 2022-2027

Market Opportunities and Analyst Recommendations

Related Reports By Ken Research:-

Belgium Car Rental Market Outlook 2027F-Driven by Increasing Tourism, Technological Prospects & Customer Loyalty

Belgium Car Rental market has witnessed a steady growth in the 2017-2021 period in terms of fleet size & revenue owing to the expansion in the number & size of both local & international players & market size as a result of increase in the number of tourists travelling to Europe. Regarding the future projections, the Belgium Car Rental market is expected to reach US $ ~Mn in 2022P & will grow at an annual growth rate of ~% (CAGR). The user penetration is expected to reach ~% by 2027 & the average revenue per user will be US $ ~ Mn.

Bahrain Car Rental Market Outlook to 2027F-Driven by Type of Market Structure (Organized and Unorganized), by Type of Car (Sedan, Hatchback, SUV, Van, Crossover, Others), By Vehicle Type (Economy cars, Luxury cars)

According to Ken Research estimates, the Bahrain car rental market is expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period of 2017P-2027F This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for car rental services from tourists, business travelers, and locals. Additionally, the increasing number of international flights to Bahrain and the growing disposable income of the population are expected to further drive the growth of the market. The fluctuating prices of fuel, the rising competition from ride-hailing services, and the increasing regulation on car rentals by the government are expected to restrain the growth of the Bahrain car rental market during the forecast period.

Japan Car Rental Market Outlook to 2027F-By Market Structure (Organized and Unorganized), By Type of Vehicle (Small Cars/ Hatchbacks, Sedans, SUVs and Others) and By Booking Mode (Online and Offline)

According to Ken Research estimates, the Japan Car Rental Market is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR in the period of 2022P-2027F, owing to the increased internet and smartphone penetration, rising population and increasing demand from tourists for business and leisure purposes hiring rental cars. The growing penetration rate of the internet and smartphones are driving more people to rent a car as the services are mainly provided through online platforms. Average rental price per day per fleet has increased due to falling in new car sales owing to the shortage of semiconductor chips in the automotive sector and increasing fuel prices.

Italy Car Rental Market Outlook to 2027F- Driven by Type of Market Structure (Organized and Unorganized), by Type of Car (small cars, Sedan, SUV), By Booking Type (online, offline) and By application (business, leisure) By Fuel Type (diesel, petrol, electric)

According to Ken Research estimates, the Italy Car Rental Market – which grew from approximately $ ~ Bn in 2017 to approximately $ ~ Bn in 2022P – is forecasted to grow further into a $ ~ Bn opportunity by 2027F, owing to the expansion of the tourism industry, online booking accessibility and the initiatives taken by the government. Italy Car rental market was valued at USD ~ Billion in 2021 and is projected to grow to USD ~ Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of ~% in terms of revenue during the forecast period (2022P-2027). The growing penetration rate of the internet and smartphones are driving more people to rent a car as the services are mainly provided through online platforms.

Indonesia Car Rental Market Outlook to 2027F- Segmented by Market Structure (Organized Market and Unorganized Market), By Type of Vehicles (Small Cars/Hatchbacks, Sedans, SUV and Others), By Mode of Booking (Online and Offline)

According to Ken Research estimates, the Indonesia Car Rental Market – which grew from approximately $ ~ Mn in 2017 to approximately $ ~ Mn in 2022 – is forecasted to grow further into a $ ~ Mn opportunity by 2027F, owing to the expansion of the tourism industry, on-demand transportation and the initiatives taken by the government. Indonesia has the largest auto leasing market and car rental market in South East Asia. In September 2021, Car-rental platform Zoomcar announced the launch of its operations in Indonesia and Vietnam to secure a stronger footprint in Southeast Asia. Also in June 2022, Indonesia announced a “Digital Nomad” visa to allow remote workers to live there tax-free in an effort to boost tourism numbers back up to pre-pandemic highs. Such instances are helping the car rental market in the country.

