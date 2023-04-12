Core Materials Market to Hit USD 3,700.2 Million by 2030 | With a CAGR of 8.8%

Pune, India, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global core materials market size was valued at USD 1,937.5 million in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 2,056.3 million in 2023 to USD 3,700.2 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. The core materials are widely used in different designs for engineering structures as they offer impact resistance, massive energy absorption, and stiffness. In these industries, designers usually focus on the structural properties required in end-use applications. Honeycomb material is used in aerospace and marine applications as the product provides good strength-to-weight ratio and offers optimum spacing between two skins of sandwich structures. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Core Materials Market, 2023–2030."

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/core-materials-market-107400

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Armacell International S.A. (Luxembourg)

Plascore Incorporated (U.S.)

Euro-Composites S.A. (Luxembourg)

Diab Group (Sweden)

3A Composites (Switzerland)

Gurit Holding AG (Switzerland)

Hexcel Corporation (U.S.)

The Gill Corporation (U.S.)

Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co., Ltd. (China)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 8.8% 2030 Value Projection USD 3,700.2 Million Market Size in 2022 USD 1,937.5 Million Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 200 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Core Materials Market Growth Drivers Rapid Growth in the Aerospace Industry to Propel Market Asia Pacific to Boost Growth Due to Growing Consumers

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/core-materials-market-107400

Segments:

Foam Segment to Hold Large Market Share Due to its Usage in Automotive Industry

Based on type, the market is divided into foam, honeycomb, and balsa.

Due to massive usage in automotive and aerospace industries, the demand for the foam segment is high. To form a structural sandwich, foam materials can be combined with composite material sheets to make it more suitable for end-use applications as foams have great dimensional density and require minimal maintenance.

Rapid Growth in the Aerospace Industry to Propel Market

Based on application, the market is segmented into marine, automotive, aerospace, energy, construction, and industrial.

The rapid growth in the aerospace industry leads to the market growth of core materials. NOMEX honeycomb material contributes to a large market share in the aerospace floor panels market as the product enables durable and rigid floor structures. Furthermore, growing demand for memory foam or viscoelastic foam is anticipated to boost core material demand in the aerospace industry.

COVID-19 Impact:

Halted Material Production Slowed Down Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the market negatively. In 2020, the pandemic affected the automotive industry, which closed the manufacturing of automotive parts. As the product is widely used in the manufacturing of dashboard cushioning, seat structures, and others due to its excellent stiffness, its suspension had a negative impact on the industry. The product manufacturers faced massive problems growing their business. The product had low demand during the pandemic but rose to pre-pandemic levels later. Moreover, the growing automotive sector is expected to surge the demand for materials during the forecast period.

Report Coverage:

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into the regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/core-materials-market-107400

Drivers & Restraints:

Superior Qualities of Materials to Increase Market Growth

The material holds a significant value in the aerospace industry due to its excellent flexibility and weight reduction features. These lightweight materials may increase massive fuel efficiency and increase profitability. Hence, structural components made of materials are in high demand in the aerospace industry. These materials are used in structural manufacturing methods such as infusion, wet lamination, prepreg, RTM, press bonding, and vacuum bagging. Landing gear doors, interior components, floor beams, floorboards, and flight control surfaces are manufactured using these methods.

On the contrary, these materials are usually made of PET, PVC, and wood. The U.K. and a few other countries have imposed rules and regulations on manufacturing these polymers and cutting wood. These factors may impede the core materials market growth.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Boost Growth Due to Growing Consumers

Asia Pacific holds the largest core materials market share and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Countries in the region such as China and India have the highest population, making them one of the largest consumers of automotive applications. There was a high demand in the market during the COVID-19 pandemic. The market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR as core materials are one of the key raw materials for making automotive components.

Competitive Landscape

Businesses Concentrate on Maintaining Dominance by Offering New Products

Evonik Industries, a company that manufactures natural materials, has a strong presence in Europe and is the largest manufacturer of materials in Germany. Other significant players have maintained their presence by having strong distribution channels and offering various products.

The significant producers include companies such as Evonik Industries AG, Armacell International S.A., Plascore Incorporated, Euro-Composites S.A., Diab Group, 3A Composites, Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corporation, the Gill Corporation, and Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd., which are trademark companies in the material business.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/core-materials-market-107400

Detailed Table of Content:

Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Region Key Developments: Capacity Expansions, Acquisitions, Partnerships, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights on Impact of COVID-19 on Global Core Materials Market Supply Chain Analysis & Challenges due to Covid-19 Steps taken by Government / Companies to Overcome this Impact Potential Challenges and Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Core Materials Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary By Type (Value) Foam Honeycomb Balsa By Application (Value) Marine Automotive Aerospace Energy Construction Industrial By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa

North America Core Materials Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary By Type (Value) Foam Honeycomb Balsa By Application (Value) Marine Automotive Aerospace Energy Construction Industrial By Country (Value) U.S By Application (Value) Marine Automotive Aerospace Energy Construction Industrial Canada By Application (Value) Marine Automotive Aerospace Energy Construction



TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/core-materials-market-107400

Key Industry Development:

May 2022- 3A Composites announced that the company has acquired Solvay’s TegraCore foam. Both companies decided to continue its collaboration to further the development of core material.

Read Related Insights:

Aerospace Floor Panels Market Size to Reach to USD 107.27 Million by 2027; Rising Air Passenger Traffic to Aid Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Polymer Foam Market to Reach USD 157.63 Billion by 2027 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 7.73%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com