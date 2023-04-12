Surgical Loupes and Cameras Market Set to Surge Past US$ 874.74 Million by 2031 – Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new analysis by Growth Plus Reports, the global surgical loupes and cameras market is estimated to be worth US$ 874.74 million by 2031, with a revenue CAGR of 7.60%. The study examines the key strategies, factors and prospects, competitive landscape, evolving industry patterns, market size, financial information and forecasts, and potential business opportunities.

Key Takeaways:

The development of advanced imaging technologies will drive market growth.

Increasing demand minimally invasive procedures will support market revenue growth.

North America will dominate the global market with the largest revenue share.

Surgical Loupes and Cameras Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 438.48 million Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 847.74 million Growth Rate CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments covered Product, Modality, End-user, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

The ageing population, rising frequency of chronic illnesses, and increased demand for minimally invasive surgeries are the primary factors driving the revenue growth of the surgical loupes and cameras market. Furthermore, a rise in dental loupe adoption, an increase in surgeries conducted worldwide, and a greater emphasis on lowering the risk of musculoskeletal problems are expected to contribute to market revenue growth. Besides this, the development of novel technology, such high-def cameras and sophisticated imaging systems will boost market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global surgical loupes and cameras market from four perspectives: Product, Modality, End-user, and Region.

Product Segmentation: Based on the product, the surgical loupes and cameras market is segmented into surgical loupes, surgical headlights, and surgical cameras. The surgical loupes segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because they offer magnification and better surgical field visualization, enabling surgeons to see details and carry out precise operations with more precision.

Modality Segmentation: Based on the modality, the surgical loupes and cameras market is segmented into clip on loupes and head band mounted loupes. The clip on loupes segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because they are more affordable than other types of surgical loupes and cameras.

End–User Segmentation: Based on the end-user, the surgical loupes and cameras market is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospital segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because hospitals often have a larger need for surgical loupes and cameras due to the amount of surgical operations they execute on a daily basis.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global surgical loupes and cameras market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

North America dominates the global surgical loupes and cameras market with the largest revenue share. High healthcare spending, widespread use of cutting-edge medical technology, and a growing emphasis on improving patient outcomes are the major factors responsible for North America's significant revenue share in the global market.

Competitive Landscape

The following companies are important players in the global surgical loupes and cameras market:

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Rose Micro Solutions

Keeler Ltd.

SurgiTel

PeriOptix Inc.

SheerVision Incorporated

Designs for Vision Inc.

Enova Illumination

Xenosys Co. Ltd.

There is moderate competition in the surgical loupes and cameras market. To introduce novel drugs and products, the major players in the market emphasize research and development. Major companies often engage in mergers and acquisitions to enhance their market share.

Recent developments:

A well-known supplier of illumination systems, Enova Illumination, announced the introduction of new lighting solutions in November 2020. Dental, cosmetic, maxillofacial, and oral treatments can be performed using the AxisTM LED Light and the ActivTM Battery System.

Table of Content

SURGICAL LOUPES AND CAMERAS MARKET TOC

