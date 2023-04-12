IBFD, is thrilled to announce its free upcoming event – International Taxation: What Role for the UN?

AMSTERDAM, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This illustrious event will cover a range of important subjects, including a lecture on sovereignty and its place in the international tax realm, a technical panel discussion marking the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the World Tax Journal, and a presentation on the key findings of the 2022 Observatory on the Protection of Taxpayers’ Rights (OPTR) Annual Report.

One of the many highlights will be the announcement of the 9th Frans Vanistendael Award winner, which recognizes excellence in international tax research. The event promises to be a valuable opportunity for academics in international tax to engage with leading experts in the field and stay up to date with the latest developments.

Commenting on the event, IBFD Academic Chairman Pasquale Pistone said: "We are excited to bring together a distinguished group of experts to discuss the important topics in international taxation. Our hybrid event format will allow for a dynamic exchange of ideas among our in-person and online attendees, and we look forward to a stimulating and productive discussion."

Spaces for in-person attendance are limited to 30 people, so those wishing to join in person are encouraged to register early to secure their spot.

For more information and to register for the event, please visit the IBFD event page. We look forward to seeing you on May 12th.

About IBFD

IBFD is a leading international provider of cross-border tax expertise, with a long-standing history of supporting and contributing to tax research and academic activities. As an independent foundation, IBFD utilizes its global network of tax experts and its Knowledge Centre to serve Fortune 500 companies, governments, international consultancy firms and tax advisers.

