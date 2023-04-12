Chile Data Center Market Investment Report 2023: A $875+ Million Market by 2028 - Opportunities in IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, and Tier Standards

Dublin, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chile Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Chile data center market size will witness investments of USD 876 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.27% from 2022-2028.
This report analyses the Chile data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
The Chile data center market has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to rising demand for cloud computing, big data analytics, and IoT. Santiago is the primary location for investment in Chile, with the most facilities in the country.
The government is also investing in infrastructure development and promoting innovation in the industry. Additionally, the government has implemented regulations and standards to ensure the reliability and security of facilities, which helps to build trust among customers and increase investment. Overall, the government is playing an active role in supporting the country's growth and development of the market.
The Chilean government and private organizations are investing in deploying edge facilities to improve the country's digital infrastructure and competitiveness. The growth of 5G networks in the region is also expected to boost the installation of edge data centers, providing faster and more stable data transfer.
Submarine cables are being deployed in the country to improve connectivity. There are around eight submarine cables connected to the country. The Humboldt Cable System is also being developed and will connect Chile with Oceania and could potentially also connect to Antarctica.
The Chile data center market witnessed the entry of a global colocation operator. For instance, in 2022, Equinix announced it had acquired facilities owned by Entel in Chile and a neighboring Latin American country.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- In 2022, Colocation operators, such as Scala Data Centers, ODATA, Ascenty (Digital Realty), and EdgeConneX, were the major investors in the Chile data center market.
- Huawei, Microsoft, Google, and Oracle provide cloud-based services and have invested in the Chile data center market.
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- Oracle
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- AECOM
- Constructora Sudamericana
- Aceco TI
- PQC
- Fluor Corporation
- Turner & Townsend
- Hyphen
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Assa Abloy
- Axis Communications
- Cummins
- Climaveneta
- Bruno
- Honeywell International
- Johnson Controls
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Munters
- Piller Power Systems
- Panduit
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Siemens
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- Ascenty
- Entel
- EdgeConneX
- GTD
- InterNexa
- IPXON Networks
- Lumen Technologies (Cirion)
- Nabiax
- SONDA
New Entrants
- ODATA
- Scala Data Centers
- Microsoft
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
- Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Santiago
- Other Cities (Temuco, Paine, Colina, and Puerto Montt)
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
REPORT COVERAGE:
The segmentation includes:
IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
