Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market to Hit $94.5 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware,, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The non-alcoholic beverage packaging market valuation is estimated to cross USD 94.5 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .



The increasing popularity of adult soft drinks among alcohol drinkers is expected to complement the non-alcoholic beverage packaging industry dynamics. A large population of alcohol drinkers are steadily shifting towards alternative drinks, such as non-alcoholic beers and adult soft drinks. The growing awareness regarding the adverse impacts of excessive alcohol consumption has led to the increasing demand for premium soft drinks across bars and pubs.

However, the growing concerns associated with the burgeoning plastic pollution levels is a major restraint in the non-alcoholic beverage packaging market. As per the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), global plastic waste generation is projected to triple by 2060. Several governments worldwide are working towards limiting the overall plastic usage and boosting recycling programs since more than 90% of plastic does not get recycled at present.



Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5465

The flexible packaging segment is anticipated to record over 8% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. In the recent past, flexible packaging has gained significant popularity owing to the growing demand for convenient, safe, and portable packaging solutions worldwide. Several food and beverage companies are switching to flexible packaging due to its lightweight nature, ability to guarantee an extended shelf life as well as easy and aesthetic design. Furthermore, recent breakthroughs in plant-based packaging will spur the non-alcoholic beverage packaging market growth.





In terms of revenue, the glass material segment is predicted to reach USD 13.5 billion by 2032. Glass bottles and jars are widely used for the packaging of non-alcoholic beverages since they are impermeable and airtight, and thus help in maintaining the quality of food. Glass also offers good resistance to external environments, thereby effectively preserving beverages. It can also retain the product’s internal temperature while ensuring non-reactiveness to changes in external conditions.

The juices application segment valued at USD 9.5 billion in 2022. The growing number of health-conscious consumers along with the increasing health awareness impelled by the COVID-19 pandemic have accelerated the consumption of nutrient-rich fruit and vegetable juices. With the rising prevalence of nutrient deficiencies among young adults, the demand for fruit juices has increased substantially.

Asia Pacific non-alcoholic beverage packaging market size will acquire 37% of the market revenue share by 2032 on account of the expanding food and beverage sector in India, China, and Japan. The rapid adoption of packaged and processed food products led by the fast-paced urbanization and the fast-growing working population will foster the lucrative scope for packaging companies in the region. Moreover, the high consumption of soft drinks and the presence of major beverage brands will fuel the demand for packaging technologies.

Sonoco Products Company, Stora Enso Oyj, O-I Glass, Inc., Ball Corporation, Tetra Pak, Mondi PLC, Pactiv Evergreen Inc., International Paper, Verallia, Can Pack Group, Anchor Glass Container, MJS Packaging, Glassnow, C.L. Smith, Silgan Containers LLC, Envases Group, Can Corporation of America, Inc., Radius Packaging, Airlite Plastics Co, Smurfit Kappa, and CCL Industries are some of the leading companies in the global non-alcoholic beverage packaging market. These firms are implementing strategic mergers and collaborations to gain a competitive edge.

Secure a copy of the premium research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/securecheckout/paymenta/5465?gmpaycod=sugmp

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging industry 360° synopsis, 2018 - 2032

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Regional trends

2.1.3 Type trends

2.1.4 Material trends

2.1.5 Packaging type trends

2.1.6 Filling technology trends

2.1.7 Application trends

Chapter 3 Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3 Regulatory landscape

3.4 Innovation & sustainability

3.5 Pricing analysis, 2018 – 2032

3.6 Industry impact forces

3.7 Growth potential analysis, 2022

3.8 Porter’s analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis

3.10 Impact of COVID-19 on the non-alcoholic beverage packaging market

Browse our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.