Construction Chemical Market in Malaysia is expected to rise in the west Malaysia owing to the industrial segment especially for Concrete Admixtures, Adhesives and Sealants: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malaysia Chemical Construction Market is moderately consolidated as it is flooded with multiple small domestic and international players. The players are competing on the basis of Geographies covered, brand awareness, retention rate, Quality vs quantity, payment terms, domestic sales vs exports, brand awareness & price of the product. The major companies dominating the Malaysia Construction Chemical market for its products, services, and continuous product developments are Sika, Mapei, Bostik, BASF Petronas among others.

Malaysia is working with a vision to develop industry to an advanced and modern level and making this sector as one of the high contributors of the economic development in the nation.

Industrial sector accounted largest market share owing to rising urbanization and industries construction in Malaysia.

Technological Innovation & Initiatives: Malaysia construction chemical market will experience a growth owing to the Industrial development and improving economic conditions. Multiple international & domestic companies are expected to introduce new technology in the market. A focus will be given to good quality products and completely eliminate technology to manufacture outdated construction materials, which consumes a lot of resources and causes environmental pollution. Moreover, several government initiatives are expected in the long run. For instance, Malaysia’s construction sector vision: Considering the substantial role of construction sector in economic development of Malaysia is already in play & more such policies are expected in near future.

Industrial sector dominance: Industrial sector accounted for the largest segment capturing the highest market share owing to rising urbanization and industries construction in Malaysia. The growth of this sector will be supported by continued investment in the manufacturing sector and the government’s relaxation of taxes to attract multinational businesses to the country. Moreover, in 2021 Malaysia approved 702 manufacturing projects.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication, “ Malaysia Construction Chemicals Outlook to 2027 – driven by strong growth of construction Industry & Government support ” by Ken Research observed that Malaysia Construction Chemical Market is in a growth phase & is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~5% in the forecasted period 2023-2027 owing to government initiative to develop industry to an advanced and modern level and making this sector as one of the high contributor of the economic development in the nation.

Key Segments Covered in the report:-

By Market Type

Organized

Unorganized

By Product Type

Concrete Admixtures

Waterproofing

Repair & Rehabilitation Chemicals

Grouting Chemicals

Coatings

Sealants & Adhesives

Industrial Flooring

By Region

North Peninsula

South Peninsula

Central Peninsula

East Malaysia

By Type of End users

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Major Players

Sika

BASF

Fosroc

Pentens

Bostik

Mapie

Others

Key Target Audience:-

Construction Chemical Companies

Concrete Additive Companies

Waterproofing Companies

Adhesive And Sealant Companies

Repair And Rehabilitation Chemical Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2017-2022

2017-2022 Base Year: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Key Topics Covered:-

Executive Summary

Country Overview

Malaysia Construction Market Overview

Malaysia Construction Chemical Market Overview

Malaysia Construction Chemical Market Size

Malaysia Construction Chemical Market Segmentation

Industry Analysis of Malaysia Construction Chemical Market

Competition Framework of Malaysia Construction Chemical Market

Future Outlook of Malaysia Construction Chemical Market

