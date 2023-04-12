Worldwide Wind Farms Database: Featuring Information on 38556 Facilities Across 133 Countries

Dublin, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This product is a database of wind farms in the World.
It includes 38556 entries (in 133 countries).
Its content represents 835,1 GW onshore and 1071,9 GW offshore.
Detailed breakdown:
Onshore market:
- Under construction: 623 entries (52,4 GW)
- Operational: 33893 entries (782,7 GW)
Offshore market:
- Planned: 1083 entries (941,4 GW)
- Approved: 97 entries (50,7 GW)
- Under construction: 67 entries (23,7 GW)
- Operational: 315 entries (56,1 GW)
Provided Content:
Location
- Country
- Zone/District
- City
- WGS84 coordinates
Turbines
- Manufacturer
- Turbine Model
- Hub Height
- Number of turbines
- Total Power
Players
- Developer
- Operator
- Owner
Status Data
- Status
- Commissioning Date
Format: Excel or.CSV file
Countries Covered
- Albania
- Algeria
- Argentina
- Armenia
- Australia
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Barbados
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bhutan
- Bolivia
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Cambodia
- Canada
- Cape Verde
- Chad
- Chile
- China
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Cuba
- Curacao
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Djibouti
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- El Salvador
- Eritrea
- Estonia
- Ethiopia
- Faroe Islands
- Fiji
- Finland
- France
- Gambia
- Georgia
- Germany
- Ghana
- Greece
- Grenada
- Guam
- Guatemala
- Guyana
- Honduras
- Hungary
- Iceland
- India
- Indonesia
- Iran
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Jamaica
- Japan
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya
- Kosovo
- Kuwait
- Latvia
- Libya
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Mexico
- Micronesia
- Moldova
- Mongolia
- Montenegro
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Netherlands
- New-Zealand
- Nicaragua
- Nigeria
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Panama
- Peru
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Puerto Rico
- Romania
- Russia
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Samoa
- Saudi Arabia
- Senegal
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sri Lanka
- Sudan
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Syria
- Taiwan
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- The Bahamas
- Tonga
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- USA
- Uganda
- Ukraine
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- Uruguay
- Uzbekistan
- Vanuatu
- Venezuela
- Vietnam
