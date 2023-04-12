Worldwide Wind Farms Database: Featuring Information on 38556 Facilities Across 133 Countries

Dublin, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This product is a database of wind farms in the World.



It includes 38556 entries (in 133 countries).



Its content represents 835,1 GW onshore and 1071,9 GW offshore.



Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

Under construction: 623 entries (52,4 GW)

Operational: 33893 entries (782,7 GW)

Offshore market:

Planned: 1083 entries (941,4 GW)

Approved: 97 entries (50,7 GW)

Under construction: 67 entries (23,7 GW)

Operational: 315 entries (56,1 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

Country

Zone/District

City

WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines

Total Power

Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

Status Data

Status

Commissioning Date

Format: Excel or.CSV file





Countries Covered

Albania

Algeria

Argentina

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Barbados

Belarus

Belgium

Bhutan

Bolivia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brazil

Bulgaria

Cambodia

Canada

Cape Verde

Chad

Chile

China

Colombia

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cuba

Curacao

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Djibouti

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Eritrea

Estonia

Ethiopia

Faroe Islands

Fiji

Finland

France

Gambia

Georgia

Germany

Ghana

Greece

Grenada

Guam

Guatemala

Guyana

Honduras

Hungary

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Iran

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kosovo

Kuwait

Latvia

Libya

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Mauritania

Mauritius

Mexico

Micronesia

Moldova

Mongolia

Montenegro

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Netherlands

New-Zealand

Nicaragua

Nigeria

North Macedonia

Norway

Oman

Pakistan

Panama

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Romania

Russia

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Samoa

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

Seychelles

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sri Lanka

Sudan

Sweden

Switzerland

Syria

Taiwan

Tanzania

Thailand

The Bahamas

Tonga

Tunisia

Turkey

USA

Uganda

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

Uruguay

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Venezuela

Vietnam





For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fw484v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.