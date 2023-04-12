Clot Management Devices Global Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Stent Retrievers Boosts Sector

Dublin, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clot Management Devices Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented by Product Type (Neurovascular Embolectomy Devices, Embolectomy Balloon Catheters, Others), By End User, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global clot management devices market is expected to register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, 2024-2028.

This can be ascribed to the increasing number of cardiovascular diseases along with the rising aging population across the world.

Additionally, the advancement of technologies in clot management devices to improve the diagnosis and treatment of problems like stroke and the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures by both patients and healthcare increased the demand for the clot management device market for the forecast period.

Sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy dietary habits and increasing instances of hip, knee, and spinal injuries across the globe, are some of the major factors driving the global clot management device market during the forecast period. The research and clinical trial related to clot management devices has significantly increased over the years.



Rising Demand for Stent Retrievers



Stent retrievers are second-generation mechanical thrombectomy products utilized for the treatment of thrombotic disorders. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease because of the increase in alcohol consumption, smoking, stress, and unhealthy foods and the growing aging population across the world, are propelling the clot management device market growth during the forecast period.

One of the important factors that drive the market growth is the increasing availability of reimbursement of thrombectomy procedures, rising public and private investments for product development and commercialization, and increasing patient emphasis on minimally invasive procedures.

Ongoing drug developments by leading companies and expansion of the presence in emerging countries by the market players through the establishment of manufacturing facilities, research and development facilities, and distribution networks are the important factors that significantly contribute to the growth of the clot management devices market during the forecast period.



Increasing Availability of Medical Reimbursements



With continued technical breakthroughs in the field of minimally invasive operations, thrombectomy systems are currently being used in hospitals and surgical centers in collaboration with diagnostic technologies for image-guided thrombectomy procedures. The frequency of thrombectomy procedures performed in hospitals and surgical centers is rising due to the increased use of stent and clot retrievers in treating acute ischemic stroke and the rising incidence of chronic vascular illnesses.

Apart from this, the main market players are focusing on the research and development sector to create advanced technology in thrombectomy devices.

Major players are collaborating with academic and research institutes to get support on their ongoing clinical projects and rising public-private funding to support research projects in the field of thrombectomy to develop novel thrombectomy technology, which is expected to drive the overall clot management device market growth during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation



Global Clot Management Devices market is segmented based on product type, end-user, and region. Based on product type, the market can be segmented into neurovascular embolectomy devices, embolectomy balloon catheters, percutaneous thrombectomy devices, catheter-directed thrombolysis devices, and others. Based on end users, the market can be segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory care centers, and others.

Regionally, Europe dominated the market among Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America. In terms of country, the United States is dominating the global clot management devices market. This can be ascribed to the increasing number of cost-effective devices in the healthcare sector.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of people suffering from deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE) is much larger than people suffering from AIDS and cancer. During the year 2015, around 9,00,000 people were diagnosed with DVT & PE in the United States.



