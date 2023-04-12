Skin Lighteners Global Market Report 2023: Total Body Whitening Products Emerge as Potential Areas of Growth

Dublin, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Skin Lighteners: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Skin Lighteners Market to Reach $15.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Skin Lighteners estimated at US$8.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Creams, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8% CAGR and reach US$8.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cleansers segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $341.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR
The Skin Lighteners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$341.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 123 Featured) -
- Alliance Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Beiersdorf AG
- CavinKare Pvt. Ltd.
- Clarins SA
- Dabur India Limited
- E.T. Browne Drug Company, Inc.
- Emami Limited
- Hindustan Unilever Ltd
- Jolen, Inc.
- Kanebo Cosmetics, Inc.
- Kao Corporation
- Shiseido Company Limited
- The Procter & Gamble Company
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|309
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$8.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$15.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
