Global Loyalty Management Market Report 2023-2028: Growing Adoption of Omnichannel Customer Loyalty Strategies

The Global Loyalty Management Market is estimated to be USD 8.74 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 13.99 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.16%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Focus Towards Customer-Centric Approach Across Businesses

Growing Adoption of Omnichannel Customer Loyalty Strategies

Emergence of Loyalty Management Mobile Applications

Restraints

Stringent Government Regulations

Opportunities

Increasing Investment in Card Loyalty Management System Technology

Rising Application of Big Data and Machine Learning

Challenges

Lack of Awareness of the Benefits of Loyalty Programs

Data Synchronization Complexities and Data Security and Privacy Issues

Market Segmentations



The Global Loyalty Management Market is segmented based on Component, Deployment Type, Oragnization Size, Function, Operators, Vertical, and Geography.

By Components, the market is classified into Solutions and Services.

By Deployment Type, the market is classified into On-Premises and Cloud.

By Organization Size, the market is classified into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium- Sized Enterprises.

By Function, the market is classified into Channel Loyalty, Customer Loyalty, and Customer Retention.

By Operators, the market is classified into B2B and B2C.

By Vertical, the market is classified into Automotive & Transport, Aviation, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, Hospitality, Telecommunication & Computing, and Others.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Loyalty Management Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Loyalty Management Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Loyalty Management Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $13.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis



6 Global Loyalty Management Market, By Components



7 Global Loyalty Management Market, By Deployment Type



8 Global Loyalty Management Market, By Organization Size



9 Global Loyalty Management Market, By Function

10 Global Loyalty Management Market, By Operators



11 Global Loyalty Management Market, By Vertical



12 Americas' Loyalty Management Market



13 Europe's Loyalty Management Market



14 Middle East and Africa's Loyalty Management Market



15 APAC's Loyalty Management Market



16 Competitive Landscape



17 Company Profiles



18 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Aimia Inc.

Annex, Inc.

Antavo Ltd.

Apex Loyality

Blue Ocean Contact Centers, Inc.

Bond Brand Loyalty

Brierley & Partners, Inc.

Capillary

Cheetah Digital

Clarus Commerce, LLC

Comarch SA

Epsilon Data Management LLC

Fivestars Loyality, Inc.

IBM Corp.

ICF International Inc.

Jakala S.p.A.

Kangaroo Rewards

Kobie Marketing, Inc.

LoyaltyLion

Maritz Holdings Inc.

Merkle, Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Paystone Inc.

Preferred Patron Loyalty, LLC

Punchh, Inc.

SAP SE

SessionM

Smile, Inc.

TIBCO Software, Inc.

Yotpo Ltd.

Zinrelo, Inc.

