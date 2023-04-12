Global Loyalty Management Market Report 2023-2028: Growing Adoption of Omnichannel Customer Loyalty Strategies

Dublin, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Loyalty Management Market (2023-2028) by Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Function, Operators, Vertical, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Loyalty Management Market is estimated to be USD 8.74 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 13.99 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.16%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Focus Towards Customer-Centric Approach Across Businesses
- Growing Adoption of Omnichannel Customer Loyalty Strategies
- Emergence of Loyalty Management Mobile Applications
Restraints
- Stringent Government Regulations
Opportunities
- Increasing Investment in Card Loyalty Management System Technology
- Rising Application of Big Data and Machine Learning
Challenges
- Lack of Awareness of the Benefits of Loyalty Programs
- Data Synchronization Complexities and Data Security and Privacy Issues
Market Segmentations
The Global Loyalty Management Market is segmented based on Component, Deployment Type, Oragnization Size, Function, Operators, Vertical, and Geography.
- By Components, the market is classified into Solutions and Services.
- By Deployment Type, the market is classified into On-Premises and Cloud.
- By Organization Size, the market is classified into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium- Sized Enterprises.
- By Function, the market is classified into Channel Loyalty, Customer Loyalty, and Customer Retention.
- By Operators, the market is classified into B2B and B2C.
- By Vertical, the market is classified into Automotive & Transport, Aviation, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, Hospitality, Telecommunication & Computing, and Others.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Loyalty Management Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Loyalty Management Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Loyalty Management Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|181
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$8.07 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$13.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 Global Loyalty Management Market, By Components
7 Global Loyalty Management Market, By Deployment Type
8 Global Loyalty Management Market, By Organization Size
9 Global Loyalty Management Market, By Function
10 Global Loyalty Management Market, By Operators
11 Global Loyalty Management Market, By Vertical
12 Americas' Loyalty Management Market
13 Europe's Loyalty Management Market
14 Middle East and Africa's Loyalty Management Market
15 APAC's Loyalty Management Market
16 Competitive Landscape
17 Company Profiles
18 Appendix
