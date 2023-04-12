Castor Oil-Based Biopolymer Market Grow Immensely at a CAGR of 16.06% to 2031 | Exclusive InsightAce Study

Jersey City, NJ, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Castor Oil-Based Biopolymer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-User (Automotive, Solar, Household Appliances, Textile, Oil And Gas), Polymer Type (Bio-Polyamides (Bio-Polyamide 6, Bio-Polyamide 10 And 11), Bio-Polyurethane) And Foam (Pellets, Yarns)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The global castor oil-based biopolymer market is estimated to reach over USD 3140.03 million by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.06% during the forecast period.

Castor oil and its derivatives are multifunctional compounds widely utilized in producing paints, lubricants, coatings, cosmetics, medicines, and other goods. These derivatives are gaining prominence due to their superior chemical characteristics. Major ingredient manufacturers are introducing castor oil-based compounds to capitalize on green chemical market prospects.







Furthermore, increased research and development activities and increased investment are predicted to improve castor oil-based biopolymer market development. Because of outstanding properties such as being a very breathable, ultra-light, and super stretch product, the use of bio-polyamides in various apparel companies is gaining traction.

Additionally, the global castor oil-based biopolymer market growth is likely to profit from the expanding home appliances industry in developing nations due to rising disposable income and an increase in nuclear families, among other factors.

Recent Developments:

In October 2022, Toray Industries, Inc. developed the "Ultrasuede nu" polyester-based headrest cover. The scrim, elastomer, and ultra-fine fibers components comprise the cover. The elastomer is made of a polyurethane material based on castor oil.

List of Prominent Players in the Castor Oil-Based Biopolymer Market:

Arkema

Evonik Industries AG

BASF SE

EMS-Chemie Holding AG

Solvay S.A.

Toray Industries, Inc.

UNITIKA LTD.

RadiciGroup

Fulgar SpA

DSM

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Nexis Fibers

VAUDE Sport GmbH & Co. KG

EOS GmbH

AWAKE CONCEPT

NEUBAU EYEWEAR gmbh

Lanxess AG

BIO-FED

Asahi Kasei Corporation





Castor Oil-Based Biopolymer Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 833.34 Mn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 3140.03 Mn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 16.06 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Million, Volume (KT), and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered End-User, Polymer Type And Foam Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Castor oil and its derivatives have significant advantages over other vegetable oils due to their unique fatty acid composition. Cotton, coconut, soy, corn, and rapeseed oil applications are primarily limited to food reasons. Regarding physicochemical qualities, castor oil derivatives are renewable, natural, and adaptable. As a result, these products are selected as a key raw material in a variety of applications, including lubricants, oleo-chemicals, medical, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and bio-energy. Because of the growing relevance of green chemicals worldwide, the market is likely to rise steadily in the future.

Challenges:

Castor oil is a feedstock for the manufacture of various derivatives. Temperature, light, rainfall, soil properties, latitude, and altitude are all factors that influence castor oil yield. The yield determines the price of castor oil. The volatile pricing has an impact on downstream production and demand for castor oil derivatives, lowering profit margins. Yet, the fast adoption of modern agricultural practices supported by government legislation will boost the oil business in the near future.

Regional Trends:

The Asia Pacific castor oil-based biopolymer market is expected to account for a major market share in terms of revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. India has become a manufacturer and exporter of castor oil and its derivatives, such as 12-hydroxy stearic acid, dehydrated castor oil, castor wax, and undecylenic acid, as a result of the number of castor seeds. India's top export destinations are China, the United States, and the European Union.

According to The Solvent Extractors Association of India, China accounts for over 40% of Indian castor oil exports, followed by Europe (30-35%). Europe was the second-largest user of castor oil derivatives. In the near future, the market is likely to rise due to increased adoption and favorable government policies surrounding the usage of bio-based chemicals.





Segmentation of Castor Oil-Based Biopolymer Market-

By End-User-

Automotive

Solar

Household Appliances

Textile

Oil and Gas

Others

By Polymer Type-

Bio-Polyamides Bio-Polyamide 6 Bio-Polyamide 10 and 11

Bio-Polyurethane

Others

By Form-

Pellets

Yarns

Others

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

