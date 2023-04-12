Robex Resources Inc. Announces Management Changes

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

QUÉBEC CITY, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robex Resources Inc. (TSXV: RBX) (“Robex” or the “Company”) announces management changes. Effective April 11, 2023:

Benjamin Cohen, the current Chief Executive Officer of the Company, becomes President of the Company;

Aurélien Bonneviot, the current Director of Investor Relations and Business Development of the Company, becomes Chief Executive Officer of the Company;

Georges Cohen, the current President of the Company, becomes Senior Vice-President Strategic Development and Long-Term Growth of the Company;

Julien Cohen becomes Senior Vice-President Sales and Financial Affairs of the Company; and

Richard R. Faucher and Georges Cohen agree to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, respectively. The composition of the Board of Directors and of its committees remain unchanged.



As part of the goal he had set himself to complete the transition plan, Georges Cohen, who is now 70 years old, confidently entrusts his current duties and responsibilities as President of Robex to the members of the team he has created over the last few years. The Board of Directors pointed out that under Mr. Cohen’s direction, Robex was successful in achieving its most ambitious objectives and will now have the chance to continue benefiting from his vast experience and skill as an entrepreneur in his new role as Senior Vice-President Strategic Development and Long-Term Growth. In his new role, Mr. Cohen will continue accompanying the Company (for which he still holds deep affection) in its implementation of the long-term strategy with the Kiniero Project. The Board of Directors warmly thanked him for his years of service and for all of the challenges he managed to overcome thanks to his dedicated work since 2012.

Mr. Benjamin Cohen has been the Chief Executive Officer of Robex since February 7, 2019 and a member of the Board of Directors since February 28, 2014. General Manager for 6 years in a construction company in Grenada in the Caribbean comprising an average of 200 employees, he developed a private island to the highest European standards. This gave him experience in the management and construction fields, as well as in the use of many related technologies (electricity, telecommunications, and logistic). He then continued to manage many assets and investments made under the Cohen Group. In his new role as President of the Company, Benjamin Cohen will have the primary responsibility for the day-to-day operations of Robex’s business in accordance with Robex’s strategic and business plans and budgets, as approved by the Board of Directors. He will have ultimate accountability, through the Board of Directors, for the successful management of Robex, and for execution of policies, plans, and strategies agreed upon by the Board of Directors.

Mr. Benjamin Cohen played a major role in transforming Robex from an exploration company to a production company. This has set the company for what it is today: a multi-mine company with an important embedded growth potential. Benjamin Cohen initiated, with the team, that important structural change from the humble beginning and a minimal company to a structured company.

Mr. Aurélien Bonneviot has been the Director of Investor Relations and Business Development of Robex since December 14, 2020. Mr. Bonneviot has more than a decade of experience in capital markets and was most recently Senior Investment Manager at Greenstone Resources, a private equity fund specializing in the mining sector. Aurélien Bonneviot started as a sell-side mining analyst at Société Générale and Oddo-BHF and subsequently moved to the buy side as commodities analyst and portfolio manager at SMA Gestion. In 2014, Aurélien Bonneviot joined Louis Dreyfus Metals (now IXM) as a Business Development Manager until its acquisition by China Molybdenum in 2018. Mr. Bonneviot graduated with a Bachelor of Physics, MSc in Finance and should soon obtain a professional MSc in Mining Engineering at Camborne School of Mines, United Kingdom. In his new role as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Mr. Aurélien Bonneviot will be a direct report to the President and will be responsible for, among other things, overseeing the implementation of Robex's strategic plan and leading an executive team to deliver superior performance.

Mr. Georges Cohen has been the President of Robex and a member of the Board of Directors since May 8, 2013. He began his career in the Cap Gemini Group where he held several positions including Commercial Engineer, Sales Director, Managing Director and President and Chief Executive Officer of a major subsidiary of the Cap Gemini Group and member of the executive committee of the group. In 1990, Mr. Georges Cohen left Cap Gemini and founded Transiciel (SSII) where he became the President and Chief Executive Officer founder. In 2000, Transiciel became public and, in 2001, Mr. Georges Cohen was granted as entrepreneur the “Trophy of the decade” for Transiciel by the firm Bain, Coface SCRL, HEC and “L'Expansion”; this award having been delivered by the President of the French Republic, Mr. Jacques Chirac. The selection was made over a total of 278,916 companies based on growth, profitability and sales revenue criteria. In 2003, Transiciel merged with Sogeti in the Cap Gemini Group. Member of the executive committee of the Cap Gemini Group (110,000 engineers) and President and Chief Executive Officer of the new Sogeti-Transiciel entity (over 25,000 employees), Mr. Cohen supervised this merger during two and a half years and eventually left the group to engage in personal activities of private equity for which he has become very diversified in his business. For example, he founded Altergaz, which in a very short time rose to number 2 in natural gas distribution throughout France and he owned the Panhard Company, which is an European leader in light armored vehicles under 15 tons.

Mr. Julien Cohen has been a member of the Board of Directors of the Company since 2013. He also assists Robex in financial affairs and in particular contributes essential successes in the gold sales strategy. He is a graduate of the Institute of superior management (ISG) in Paris and worked for two years for Danone International as a management controller.

About Robex Resources Inc.

Robex is a multi-jurisdictional West African gold production and development company with near-term exploration potential. The Company is dedicated to safe, diverse and responsible operations in the countries in which it operates with a goal to foster sustainable growth. The Company has been operating the Nampala mine in Mali since 2017 and is advancing the Kiniero Gold Project in Guinea.

Robex is supported by two strategic shareholders and has the ambition to become one of the most important mid-tier gold producers in West Africa.

