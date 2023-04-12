Neuronascent Announces the Expansion of its Board of Directors

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronascent Inc., a clinical-stage, neuron generating, biopharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce the addition of industry leader Emer Leahy, Ph.D., MBA, to its Board of Directors.

This is a key time for Neuronascent, following the successful completion of its Phase 1a randomized clinical trial of NNI-362 in healthy aged subjects for Alzheimer’s disease, and potentially other age-related disorders, and with NNI-351’s recent designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for both orphan and rare pediatric drug development for Fragile X syndrome. The guidance of Dr. Leahy at the board level will be invaluable as Neuronascent aims to advance its novel neuron generating therapies further into clinical trials.

“The appointment of Dr. Emer Leahy to our board of directors adds tremendous expertise in the development of central nervous system therapies toward commercialization, as well as guiding Neuronascent in developing pharmaceutical industry partnerships,” said founder and CEO Judith Kelleher-Andersson, PhD.

Dr. Leahy holds a PhD in neuropharmacology from University College Dublin, Ireland, and an MBA from Columbia University. She is the long-standing President and CEO of PsychoGenics, Inc., as well as an adjunct associate professor of Neuroscience at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City. Dr. Leahy has more than 30 years of experience in drug discovery, clinical development and business development for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, including extensive knowledge of technology assessment, licensing, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic planning.

“I am honored to join the Neuronascent Board. I have long been impressed with the company’s novel platform that has identified multiple development candidates including NNI-362 with phase 1 clinical data and the potential to transform the way we think about, and treat, neurodegenerative conditions,” said Dr Leahy. “I have been inspired by what has been accomplished to date, and I look forward to working alongside Judy and the rest of the board to bring these innovative treatment options to those living with severely disabling neurodegenerative conditions.”

About Neuronascent, Inc.

Neuronascent, Inc., [www.neuronascent.com] a privately-held, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, was founded to discover and develop novel therapies that treat central nervous system disorders with high-unmet need by replacing and enhancing neuron numbers, not just neural connections. Through its proprietary phenotypic screening platform, Neuronascent has discovered a pipeline of small molecule regenerative candidates with patents issued, including NNI-351 for Fragile X syndrome, a rare pediatric disorder. NNI-362, Neuronascent’s lead, patented, new chemical entity, was developed to reverse age-related disorders by producing new neurons to replace those lost due to chronic neurodegeneration.

