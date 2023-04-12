Finnish English

Talenom Plc, Press release 12 April 2023 at 13:00 EEST

Talenom Plc will publish its Business Review for January-March 2023 on Thursday 20 April 2023

Talenom Plc will publish its Business Review for January-March 2023 on Thursday 20 April 2023 at 9:00 EEST. The company's CEO Otto-Pekka Huhtala will present the main points of the release in a live webcast on 20 April 2023 at 10:00 EEST. The live webcast will be in Finnish, but a recording of the event will be published also in English on Talenom’s website https://investors.talenom.com/en

You can watch the webcast live at https://talenom.videosync.fi/q1-2023



The presentation materials will be published before the start of the briefing on the company’s website at https://investors.talenom.com/en

The briefing can also be followed at the company’s premises in Sanoma House (address: Töölönlahdenkatu 2, 00100 Helsinki). The registration is required at the latest on 18 April 2023, by email ir@talenom.fi or by phone +358 207 525 403.

Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

+358 40 703 8554

otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom in brief

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make daily life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services, as well as financing, account and payment traffic services. Our vision is to provide superior accounting, account and payment traffic services for SMEs.

Talenom’s growth history is strong – average annual net sales growth was approximately 17% between 2005 and 2022. In 2022, Talenom’s net sales was some EUR 102 million and the company has more than 1,300 employees in Finland, Sweden, Spain and Italy at the end of the year. Talenom’s share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: investors.talenom.com/en