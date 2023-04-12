Monocalcium Phosphate Demand is Expanding at a CAGR of 5% to Hit US$ 6.9 Billion by 2033; Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest estimates by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global monocalcium phosphate market is valued at US$ 4.2 billion in 2023 and is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2033.



Monocalcium phosphate is a chemical compound with the molecular formula CaH4P2O8 and is used in various end-use industries, including food, health, dietary supplements, and feed. In the food industry, it is used as a raising ingredient to chemically leavened bakery items. Additionally, it can be added as an acidulant and buffer to dry drinking mixtures.

Rising meat consumption across the globe is expected to boost the use of monocalcium phosphate as a feed supplement for livestock. Increasing prevalence of calcium deficiency-related disorders is expected to generate potential opportunities for monocalcium phosphate market players.

Monocalcium Phosphate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2033 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5 % Market growth 2023-2033 US$ 6.9 Billion Market structure Fragmented Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled PhosAgro, EuroChem, OCP Group, Mosaic, Yara International, Ecophos, Quimpac SA Business, Fosfitalia, Phosagro, CKL Africa Ltd., AG Chemi Group, Intersac, Arevin, Pangoo International Limited, Polifar Group Limited, Nordfeed, Foodchem International Corporation Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

The body uses calcium and phosphorus for a variety of processes, including DNA synthesis and bone growth and maintenance, making these minerals vital for human health. The lack of calcium and other vital elements in the human body leads to many disorders, including osteoporosis, rickets, and others.

As people's awareness of these conditions grows, calcium supplements with dicalcium phosphate are becoming widely known. Because of this, many food product manufacturers use dicalcium phosphate as a nutritional supplement to meet the dietary needs of their customers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global monocalcium phosphate market is projected to reach US$ 6.9 billion by 2033.

Demand for monocalcium phosphate in China is increasing due to the rapidly developing livestock industry.

High demand for monocalcium phosphate-based fertilizers in France.

Ready-to-mix food product sales with monocalcium phosphate presence are increasing in the United States.

“The global monocalcium phosphate market is progressing steadily due to large-scale use of food-grade calcium phosphate in the production of bakery products,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies in the monocalcium phosphate market are also focusing on introducing cost-effective products to earn more. Manufacturers of monocalcium phosphate are consistently concentrating on making significant investments in R&D projects to find novel formulations and low-cost manufacturing technologies.

In February 2022, EuroChem Group successfully acquired the Brazilian phosphate project Serra do Salitre. This acquisition increased phosphate development and is expected to boost animal feed phosphate sales in the coming years.



Recent Market Developments

The Mosaic Company recently acquired Vale Fertilizantes, a Brazilian fertiliser business with five phosphate mines, expanding its dominance in the feed phosphate field in Brazil.

Phosphea introduced HumIPHORA in April 2022, a ground-breaking innovation in the field of phosphate. HumIPHORA offers high-quality phosphorus and aids in the better utilisation of other nutrients, particularly phosphorus derived from plants.

Key Segments of Monocalcium Phosphate Industry Research

By Form: Powder Liquid

By Application : Fertilizers Food Production Beverages Animal Feed

By Functional Use : Additives Leavening Agents Acid Components

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global monocalcium phosphate market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on form (powder, liquid), application (fertilizers, food production, beverages, animal feed), and functional use (additives, leavening agents, acid components), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Key Questions Covered in the Monocalcium Phosphate Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Monocalcium Phosphate sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Monocalcium Phosphate demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Monocalcium Phosphate Market during the forecast period?



About Fact.MR

