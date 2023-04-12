Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market to Register a Steady CAGR of 8.47% Between 2023 – 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vital signs monitoring devices market , estimated at US$ 9.17 billion in 2022, is projected to surpass US$ 19.06 billion by 2031, at a revenue CAGR of 8.47%, according to the latest evaluation by Growth Plus Reports. The study examines the best impactful strategies, macroeconomic conditions, trends and prospects, competitive environments, changing market dynamics, market size, data and projections, and key investment areas.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing prevalence of chronic and cardiovascular diseases will drive the demand for vital signs monitoring devices during the forecast period.

Increasing healthcare expenditure will encourage market revenue growth.

North America will dominate the global market.

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 9.17 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 19.06 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 8.47% from 2023 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments covered Type, End Use, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

The increasing need for monitoring patients with chronic conditions is the primary factors driving the revenue growth of the global vital signs monitoring devices market. Additionally, technological advancements contribute to market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global vital signs monitoring devices market from three perspectives: Type, End Use, and Region.

Type Segmentation: Based on the type, the global vital signs monitoring devices market is segmented into blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, and temperature monitoring devices. The blood pressure monitoring devices segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because it has a variety of benefits, including the potential to detect hypertension and prevent cardiovascular disease.

End-Use Segmentation: Based on the end-use, the global vital signs monitoring devices market is segmented into hospitals, home healthcare, ambulatory centers, emergency care centers, and other healthcare settings. The hospital segment dominates the market because the majority of hospital gadgets are used to monitor vital signs such as blood pressure, heart rate, respiration rate, and temperature.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global vital signs monitoring devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America dominates the global vital signs monitoring devices market with the largest revenue share. The considerable revenue share of North America in the global vital signs monitoring devices market can be attributed to

Competitive Landscape

The following are the top companies in the global vital signs monitoring devices market:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc

Nihon Kohden Corp.

GE Healthcare

Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

A&D Company Ltd.

Nonin Medical Inc.

SunTech Medical, Inc.

Masimo Corporation

The market for vital signs monitoring devices is very competitive and complex. Prominent companies are developing new products and forming strategic alliances to successfully fulfill the growing global demand and maintain a strong market position.

Recent developments:

The FDA-approved fingertip pulse oximeter (SpO2) medical device for remotely monitoring heart rate and blood oxygen saturation levels was introduced by telehealth firm Tyto Care in January 2021. The TytoCare device is connected to the pulse oximeter by a cable. Using the SpO2 device for 15 seconds, users may do a blood oxygen test.

The most accurate wearable thermometer in the world was launched in December 2020 by UK-based Celsium, a manufacturer of temperature monitoring systems. The new device collects readings every four seconds, supports web platforms, and is 10X more accurate. Moreover, it alerts the user if the temperature increases.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape Reimbursement Scenario MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities

VITAL SIGNS MONITORING DEVICES MARKET TOC

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

