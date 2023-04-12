Global Warming Solutions, Inc. CEO Demonstrates Confidence in the Company by Acquiring 742,000 Shares of Common Stock

Temecula, CA, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: $GWSO), a leading developer of technologies that help mitigate climate change, is pleased to announce that its CEO, Michael Pollastro, has acquired 742,000 shares of the Company's common stock from a private Investor.

As the CEO of the company, Michael Pollastro's acquisition of the shares is a clear demonstration of his belief in the long-term value of Global Warming Solutions, Inc. and its evolving business model, products, and growth prospects. By investing in the company he leads, Mr. Pollastro highlights his confidence in the future of the business and his commitment to its success.

"I am excited to acquire these shares and reinforce my belief in Global Warming Solutions, Inc. as a leader in the fight against climate change. Our team is dedicated to developing innovative technologies that address the pressing issue of climate change, and I am proud to be a part of it," said Michael Pollastro, CEO of Global Warming Solutions, Inc.

The Company continues to aggressively work on expanding its technology for many different applications, including houses, hospitals, automobiles, aviation, and other applications, it plans to schedule a shareholders conference call in the near future to update them on its accomplishments, and projections.



Michael Pollastro

Chief Executive Officer

Global Warming Solutions Inc.

mpollastro@gwsogroup.com

About Global Warming Solutions Inc.

Global Warming Solutions Inc. (GWSO) is a worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate climate change and its effects on the planet. The company’s mission is to develop and bring innovative market technologies that address the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

