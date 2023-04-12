Global Active Cooling Large New Materials and Systems Market Research Report 2023-2043: Analysis of the Technologies and Major Markets Arriving and Creating Billion Dollar Enterprises

Dublin, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active Cooling: Large New Materials, Systems Markets 2023-2043" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The new 270-page, "Active cooling: large new materials, systems markets 2023-2043" has the latest information and analysis of the technologies and major markets arriving, creating billion dollar enterprises.

Global warming drives the need for much more cooling technology but so does forthcoming equipment such as kW level microprocessors, 6G Communications, electric vehicles and planned long duration energy storage using compressed or liquid air.

Traditional cooling and thermal management is either inadequate or unsustainable for most of these needs. Fortunately there is a rich research pipeline of new active (powered) cooling and temperature-holding technologies from twistocaloric, ionocaloric, switchable optofluidic and electrochemical to thermoelectrics reinvented and even arriving technologies for powered cooling smart windows. There is much more. In the meantime, air cooling is being reinvented and direct liquid cooling is rapidly gaining adoption in many sizes and with new materials. How, where, why? Why the electrocaloric enthusiasm?

This report is commercially-oriented critically assessing and predicting tracking all these topics for 2023-2043 with up-to-date inputs, much from 2023. It is primarily intended to provide all in the value chain of active (powered) cooling materials and systems with their opportunities from 2023-2043.

Being analysis not evangelism, it reveals emerging competition and markets going down as well as ones rising. It reveals sectors where less cooling will be needed in future and where passive cooling replaces active cooling. However, mostly it is able to reveal many sectors and technologies where billion dollar new businesses will be created that provide active cooling materials and systems. By a detailed examination of the research pipeline, it recommends a large number of the best research reports for further reading.

See the most potentially impactful value-added cooling materials and the most important new cooling principles emerging. There is a roadmap of new market arrivals, technology advances and commercialisation 2023-2043 and their likely impact plus many market forecasts.

In short, this report will be very useful for all from value added materials suppliers to product and system integrators and users. It reveals gaps in the market and emerging competition and the applicational scope is wide, though it is impossible to cover everything in this rapidly evolving field. There are 98 new infograms, tables and images, 28 yearly forecasts 2023-2043, seven other and six SWOT appraisals.

Key Topics Covered:

1A Purpose, definitions, methodology, needs, technologies

1.1 Purpose of this report

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definitions

1.4 Infogram: Major new cooling and thermal management needs arrive 2023-2043

1.5 Examples of principles employed for cooling or prevention of heating

1.6 Seven primary conclusions: emerging demand for active cooling and thermal management

1.7 14 primary conclusions: emerging technologies for active cooling and thermal management

1B Market forecasts, roadmaps

1.8 Market forecasts 2023-2043

1.9 Technology maturity

1.10 Active cooling and thermal management roadmaps

2. Cooling problems that are emerging opportunities 2023-2043

2.1 Overview

2.2 New and strengthening needs for cooling

3. Active cooling reinvented: buildings, windows, fans

3.1 Overview

3.2 Active vs passive cooling

3.3 Finding air conditioner alternatives that are lower power, greener, more affordable

3.4 Helium thermoacoustic freezer: lessons of failure

3.5 Powered windows and facades that cool or prevent heat on demand

3.6 Hydrogen in transit and its refuelling station cooling: NanoSun Coolth

3.7 Fan cooling reinvented - phone to subway

3.8 Expected extra cooling demand in 6G Communications infrastructure and client devices

3.9 SWOT appraisal of 6G Communications thermal material opportunities

4. Active cooling reinvented: Large batteries for land, water and airborne vehicles, microgrids, grids and the emerging Long Duration Energy Storage LDES

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Emerging markets for cooling solutions including large batteries for vehicles, grids and batteryless LDES for grids

4.2 New batteries and their thermal management opportunities emerging

4.2.1 Infogram: specific energy vs specific power for kWh-MWh battery storage technologies

4.2.2 Battery thermal safety issues and new solutions

4.2.3 Traditional cooling approaches for large battery in a electric car, truck, boat, aircraft

4.2.4 Examples of proposed cooling of large batteries in future

4.3 LDES - a large emerging market for thermal solutions

4.3.1 Prioritising LDES cooling and thermal management opportunities

4.3.2 Thermal management for the new Long Duration Energy Storage

4.3.3 Identifying the best opportunities for cooling and thermal management solutions

4.4 Compressed air energy storage CAES thermal opportunities

4.5 Liquefied air energy storage LAES thermal opportunities

4.6 Carbon dioxide energy storage thermal opportunities

5. New arrivals: caloric cooling and temperature control

5.1 Options for solid state cooling and temperature control

5.2 Basic principles

5.3 Electrocaloric cooling shoots ahead of other caloric options - work ahead

5.3.1 Choosing electrocaloric materials

5.3.2 Material taxonomies and measurement issues

5.3.3 Order of phase transition and speed of response

5.3.4 Polymers and polymer nancomposites compared

5.3.5 Ceramics compared

5.3.6 Direct electrocaloric cooling by negative effect

5.3.7 Likely EC applications and system designs based on current knowledge

5.3.8 Recent research on electrocaloric material formulations

5.3.9 Recent research on electrocaloric systems

5.3.10 SWOT appraisal of electrocaloric cooling and thermal management

5.4 Magnetocaloric and mechanocaloric (elastocaloric, barocaloric, twistocaloric) cooling

5.4.1 Research on barocaloric materials and systems

5.4.2 Research on elastocaloric and other mechanocaloric materials and systems

5.5 Ionocaloric and electrochemical cooling

6. Thermoelectric cooling reinvented

6.1 Basics

6.2 SWOT appraisal of thermoelectric cooling and temperature control

6.3 Radical new advances

6.4 Emerging applications of thermoelectric cooling

6.5 82 Manufactures of Peltier thermoelectric modules and products

Companies Mentioned

Accelcius

Active Aerogels

Advanced Thermal Solutions

Aerogel Technologies

Aerogel UK

Applied Thermoelectric Solutions LLC

Acal BFI

Adcol Electronic

ADV Engineering

Alflex Technologies

Align Sourcing

Ambient Micro

AMD

AMS Technologies

Analog Technologies

Asia Inno

Aspen aerogels

Beijing Huimao Cooling Co., Ltd.

Bentek Systems

BTS Europe

Cabot Corp.

CDE

Changxin Memory Technologies Inc.

Cidete Ingenieros SL

CUI Devices

Custom Thermoelectric Inc.

Crystal Ltd.

Delta Electronics

Dyson

Ecogen

Elite Thermal Solutions

Energy Dome

Enersens

European Thermodynamics

Everredtronics Ltd.

Facebook

Ferrotec Corporation

Gentherm Global Power

Green TEG AG

Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech

Guang Dong Fuxin Electronic

Guizhou Aerospace

Hangzhou Aurin Cooling

Hebei IT

Hicooltec Electronic

Highview Power

Hi-Z Technology, Inc

Hui mao

Hydrostor

Hyundai

IBIH

Interm

Jios Aerogel Corp.

Jinna Tech.

Kelk Ltd.

Kryotherm

Kyocera

Laird Tech Inc.

II-VI Marlow

INB Thermoelectric

ISA Impex

Innoveco

KELK (Komatsu)

KKT Chiller

Laird

Melcor

Merit Technology Group

Nano HiTech

Newmark International

Nokia

Nubia

OTE International

Panasonic

P&N Tech

Perpetua Power

Phononic

Plasmonics

Qinhuangdao Fulianjing

Quck Cool

RMT LTD

S&PF Modul

Sheetak

Shenzhen Aerogel Technology

Soliculture

Solid State Cooling Systems

SmarTTEC

Taicang TE Cooler

TE Technology, Inc.

TEC Microsystems

TECA

TECTEG

TEG

TEGEOS

TEGPRO Thermoelectric Generator

Tesla

Termo-Gen AB

Thermal Electronics

Thermalforce

Thermion Company

Thermix

Thermonamic Electronics

Thermotek

Toshiba

Tybang Electronics

UWE Electronic

Wakefield Thermal

Wavelength Electronics

Wellen Tech

WeTEC

Xiamen Nameite

Yamaha

Z-max

