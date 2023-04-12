Global Clinical Documentation Software Market Report 2023-2028: Increasing Need to Capture Accurate Data to Reflect in the EHR and Reduce Medical and Coding Errors Fuels Growth

Dublin, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clinical Documentation Software Market (2023-2028) by Type, Product & Services, Deployment, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Clinical Documentation Software Market is estimated to be USD 3.2 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.54 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.59%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Need to Capture Accurate Data to Reflect in the EHR and Reduce Medical and Coding Errors

Growing Need to Manage Increasing Unstructured Healthcare Data

Growing Improved Chronic Diseases Management Enabling Tracking and Monitoring of Measures and Patient Outcomes

Restraints

Limited Skilled Workforce and Data Security Concern

Opportunities

Rise in Customized Clinical Documentation Software

Increasing Incorporation with Natural Language Processing to Extract the Salient Points from Unstructured Data

Challenges

Increasing Economies with Poor Technology Supporting Infrastructure

Reluctance to Switch from Conventional Methods

Market Segmentations



The Global Clinical Documentation Software Market is segmented based on Type, Product & Services, Deployment, End-User, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into In-House and Outsourced.

By Product & Services, the market is classified into Solutions and Consulting Services.

By Deployment, the market is classified into On-Cloud and On-Premises.

By End-User, the market is classified into Healthcare Payer, Healthcare Provider, and Patient.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Clinical Documentation Software Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as the Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development, and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Clinical Documentation Software Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Clinical Documentation Software Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 206 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $5.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Clinical Documentation Software Market, By Type



7 Global Clinical Documentation Software Market, By Product & Services



8 Global Clinical Documentation Software Market, By Deployment



9 Global Clinical Documentation Software Market, By End- User



10 Americas' Clinical Documentation Software Market



11 Europe's Clinical Documentation Software Market



12 Middle East and Africa's Clinical Documentation Software Market



13 APAC's Clinical Documentation Software Market



14 Competitive Landscape



15 Company Profiles



16 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

3M Company

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Aprima Medical Software, Inc.

Axxess Home Health

Chart Talk

Chartwise Medical Systems, Inc.

Codonics, Inc.

Complete Medical Solutions, LLC

Comtron Inc.

Dolbey Systems

eClinicalWorks, LLC

EndoSoft, LLC

EZDI, Inc.

Iodine Software

Kareo, a Tebra Company

MEDHOST

Mighty Oak Technology, Inc.

Nthrive, Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Optum, Inc.

Pabau

Ray by Practo

SoftClinic Software

SRS Health

Streamline Health Solution, LLC

Vitalware, LLC

Winscribe Inc Ltd.

