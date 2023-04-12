Global Clinical Documentation Software Market Report 2023-2028: Increasing Need to Capture Accurate Data to Reflect in the EHR and Reduce Medical and Coding Errors Fuels Growth

Dublin, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clinical Documentation Software Market (2023-2028) by Type, Product & Services, Deployment, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Clinical Documentation Software Market is estimated to be USD 3.2 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.54 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.59%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Need to Capture Accurate Data to Reflect in the EHR and Reduce Medical and Coding Errors
- Growing Need to Manage Increasing Unstructured Healthcare Data
- Growing Improved Chronic Diseases Management Enabling Tracking and Monitoring of Measures and Patient Outcomes
Restraints
- Limited Skilled Workforce and Data Security Concern
Opportunities
- Rise in Customized Clinical Documentation Software
- Increasing Incorporation with Natural Language Processing to Extract the Salient Points from Unstructured Data
Challenges
- Increasing Economies with Poor Technology Supporting Infrastructure
- Reluctance to Switch from Conventional Methods
Market Segmentations
The Global Clinical Documentation Software Market is segmented based on Type, Product & Services, Deployment, End-User, and Geography.
- By Type, the market is classified into In-House and Outsourced.
- By Product & Services, the market is classified into Solutions and Consulting Services.
- By Deployment, the market is classified into On-Cloud and On-Premises.
- By End-User, the market is classified into Healthcare Payer, Healthcare Provider, and Patient.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Clinical Documentation Software Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as the Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development, and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Clinical Documentation Software Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
