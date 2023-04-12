North America Battery Cyclers Market Report 2022: Increasing Production and Use of Electric Vehicles Bolsters Industry

Dublin, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Battery Cyclers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - by Channel Type, Battery Type, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The battery cyclers market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 51.49 million in 2022 to US$ 75.02million by 2028.

It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2028.



Government Initiatives for Development of Efficient Battery Cyclers



Several country governments are taking initiatives to find innovative ways for battery testing. Several government initiatives aimed at reducing the impact of battery disposal on the environment are expected to boost the battery cyclers market. Comprehensive standards that are widely implemented are required to ensure the safety of various products delivered by air.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) urged the aerospace, consumer electronics, energy & utilities, healthcare, and every sector that uses batteries to adopt and implement the global standards for screening, testing, and incident information sharing for ensuring the safe transportation of lithium batteries.

With a rapid rise in the demand for lithium batteries, many new shippers are entering air cargo supply chains. IATA being one of the biggest air transportation governing organizations, such regulation levied by the authority has to strictly followed which is influencing the growth of the battery testing equipment market, thereby positively impacting driving the battery cyclers market across the region.



Market Overview

North America Battery Cyclers Market Segmentation



The North America battery cyclers market is segmented into channel type, battery type, end user and country.

Based on channel type, the market is segmented into 16, 8, and 4. The 8 segment registered the largest market share in 2022.

Based on battery type, the North America battery cyclers market is segmented into lead acid, nickel-cadmium batteries, nickel-metal hydride batteries, and lithium-ion batteries. The lithium-ion batteries segment registered the largest market share in 2022.

Based on end user, the North America battery cyclers market is segmented into aerospace, energy and power, automotive, consumer electronics and others. The consumer electronics segment registered the largest market share in 2022.

Based on country, the market is segmented into US, Canada, and Mexico. US dominated the market share in 2022.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Production and Use of Electric Vehicles

Government Initiatives for Development of Efficient Battery Cyclers

Market Restraints

Limited Reliability of Battery Testing

Market Opportunities

Technological Advancements in Battery Cyclers

Trends

Increasing Adoption of Battery Cyclers in Healthcare Sector

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 177 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $51.49 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $75.02 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered North America

