Research Antibodies and Reagents Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.6% | TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Significance of research antibodies and reagents for a wide range of applications in scientific research is driving the market. Applications of research antibodies and reagents include protein detection, drug target identification, biomarker identification, and cellular analysis. The research antibodies and reagents market is projected to be valued at USD 23 Bn by 2033.



Research antibodies and reagents are proteins or other molecules with inbuilt ability to combine with a target molecule, such as DNA, RNA, or protein. This characteristic helps researchers to undertake detailed study of biological systems and explain underlying action of diseases and other biological processes.

Market Snapshot:

Expansive use of research antibodies and reagents for a wide spectrum of diseases fuels market expansion. Key applications of research antibodies and reagents include diagnosis, drug development, and monitoring disease progression. Research antibodies and reagents are used in cancer, autoimmune diseases, neurological diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and infectious diseases, thereby boosting market value.

Key Findings of Study

High Prevalence of Lung Cancer – According to published data, lung cancer is the most common type of cancer globally, with 1.8 million people diagnosed in 2018. Research antibodies and reagents are extensively used in cancer research for the discovery and measurement of specific cancer markers, as well as for the development of new targeted therapies. With surge in prevalence of various types of cancer, the demand for research antibodies and reagents continues to rise.

According to findings of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, more than 23 million cancer cases were detected globally in 2019, with nearly 10 million fatalities. Massive rise in the number of cancer patients across the world is fueling demand for research antibodies and reagents for the detection and measurement of specific cancer biomarkers, as well as to develop new targeted therapies, thereby influencing industry growth.

Antibodies to Witness Fastest Growth – Critical role of antibodies to protect the body against infections and diseases is complemented with their use in research, diagnostics, and therapeutics. Diagnostic antibodies are used to determine the presence of particular antigens in clinical samples. Research antibodies are used to investigate the structure and function of proteins in various biological samples. Therapeutic antibodies, such as monoclonal antibodies are used to treat various health disorders, including autoimmune diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases.

Demand for Flow Cytometry Technology – Efficacy of flow cytometry to study the cells and other components of a fluid sample stirs market demand. A flow cytometer functions by measuring the physical and chemical properties of cells or particles, wherein principles of optics, fluidics, and electronics are combined as the cells pass through a laser beam and a liquid stream.

Wide applications of flow cytometry leads to its key contribution in boosting market size. Cell sorting, cell viability assays, cell cycle analysis, DNA analysis, and immunophenotyping are some applications of flow cytometry that are used in clinical diagnostics, research, and drug development. Ease of use and advanced technology is projected to support the rapid growth of flow cytometry in the next few years.

Growth Drivers

An array of applications of research antibodies and reagents, including monitoring disease progression, diagnosis, and drug development for a wide range of diseases augments market growth

Rise in demand for research antibodies and reagents due to the substantial increase in incidence of cancer is fueling the market

Regional Insights

North America is a key region in the global research antibodies and reagents market. The U.S. and Canada are key contributors to growth of the research antibodies and reagents market in the region. Continuous rise in the number of people living with HIV in Canada is leading to spurt in demand for research antibodies and reagents for the diagnosis and therapeutics of infectious diseases.

High prevalence of acute hepatitis results in significant growth of the research antibodies and reagents market in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 24000 cases of acute hepatitis were reported in the country in 2018. Surge in the number of reported cases of hepatitis in the U.S. in recent years is fueling the demand for research antibodies and reagents for diagnosis and monitoring of infectious diseases.

The research antibodies and reagents market in the U.K. is anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Surge in prevalence of coronary heart disease in the country with a death ratio of about 255 deaths per 100,000 population in 2019 has drawn the attention of the medical research fraternity. Research antibodies and reagents are used in diagnostics and development of new therapies for Ischemic heart disease.

Key Players

Prominent players in the research antibodies and reagents market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abcam Plc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Hoffmann-La Roche, Agilent Technologies, GenScript, Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cell Signaling Technologies, Danaher Corporation, PerkinElmer, BioLegendm Lonza, and Fujirebio Diagnostics Inc.

The research antibodies and reagents market is segmented as follows;

Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Product

Reagent Media & Sera Stains & Dyes Fixatives Buffers Solvents Enzymes Probes Other Reagents

Antibodies Primary Antibodies Secondary Antibodies



Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Form

Monoclonal Antibodies

Polyclonal Antibodies

Recombinant Antibodies



Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Source

Mice

Rabbit

Other Sources



Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Technology

Western Blotting

Flow Cytometry

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay

Immunohistochemistry

Immunofluorescence

Immunoprecipitation

Other Technologies



Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Application

Proteomics

Drug Development

Genomics



Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by End-user

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnologies Industries

Academic & Research Institutions

Contract Research Organizations



Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



