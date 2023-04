CloudMD Expands Partnership with Benefits Alliance to Include Full Suite of Kii Services

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQX: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), an innovative health services company transforming the delivery of care, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its partnership with Benefits Alliance to cover all Kii services including EFAP, iCBT, Mental Health Coaching, Medical Second Opinion and Telemedicine. The expanded partnership allows over 8,000 employee benefit plans across Canada to have access to Kii.



“This multi-product partnership with Benefits Alliance is an example of the transition we are making from a provider of standalone services to one focused on multi-product, whole person care. The partnership’s expansion comes from a successful 3-year partnership,” said Karen Adams, CEO of CloudMD. “We’ve repeatedly proven to clients that partnering with an integrated healthcare provider leads to better health outcomes. I’m thrilled that thousands of employee benefits plans will have the option of adding the full suite of Kii services for their employees.”

“CloudMD’s services coordinated through their innovative nurse navigation is a powerful combination that is truly unique and forward-thinking in the industry. Being able to offer these valuable and relevant services through one integrated offering is a huge value driver for our advisors and their clients’ employee benefits plans,” said Carolyne Eagan, President of Benefits Alliance. “In a world where plan members have a variety of complex needs, our advisors and plan sponsors appreciate such a member-centric option. We look forward to growing our relationship and success together with CloudMD.”

CloudMD’s full Kii platform will be rolled out to Benefit Alliance advisors at their semi-annual national spring conference on April 14, 2023.

Benefits Alliance is a national organization consisting of independent member firms. Benefits Alliance advisors manage over 8,000 employee benefits plans, with over $1.4 billion of group insurance premiums as well as of 1,500 group retirement plans that have over $3.5 billion in plan assets.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is an innovative North American healthcare service provider focused on empowering healthier living by combining leading edge technology with an exceptional national network of healthcare professionals. Every day, our employees and health care providers live our values of delivering excellence, collaboration, connected communication and accountability to solve complex health problems. CloudMD’ s industry leading workplace health and wellbeing solution, Kii, supports members and their families with a personalized and connected healthcare experience across mental, physical and occupation health. Kii delivers superior clinical health outcomes, consistent high engagement, and measurable ROI for payers such as employers, educational institutions, associations, government, and insurers. CloudMD is also a market leader in workplace absence management through data-driven prevention, intervention and return to work programs.

In addition, the Company sells health and productivity tools to hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare service providers to empower them to deliver better care. Visit www.cloudmd.ca to learn more about the Company’s comprehensive healthcare offerings.

