Global Construction Aggregates Market Report 2023: Growing Urbanization and Rising Population Leading to Increased Demand for Housing and Infrastructure

Dublin, April 12, 2023



The global construction aggregates market is estimated to be worth of USD 534.2 Billion in 2023 and is growing at a CAGR of 3.20% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

The demand for construction aggregates is driven by the increasing urbanization, infrastructure development, and rising population in the developing countries.

Also, the increasing demand for housing, coupled with the growing tourism industry, is driving the demand for construction aggregates. The market is expected to grow as a result of the increasing investments in the construction sector and rising demand for infrastructure development in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America.



Increase in infrastructure spending: With the growing population and urbanization, the demand for infrastructure such as roads, bridges, airports, and housing is increasing, leading to an increase in the demand for construction aggregates. Governments are investing heavily in the development of these infrastructure projects, leading to an increased demand for construction aggregates.



Rise in construction industry: The construction industry is a key driver of the construction aggregates market. The increasing demand for residential, commercial, and industrial construction projects, coupled with the rising need for new housing, is driving the growth of the construction aggregates market. With the rise in population and urbanization, the need for new construction projects is expected to increase, thereby leading to a higher demand for construction aggregates.



Construction aggregates market segmentation can be done based on product type, application, transportation mode and geography.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into crushed stones, sand, gravel, and others.

Based on application, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, infrastructure and others and based on grain size it is segmented into Very Large (80-150 mm), Large (80-40 mm), Medium (20-40 mm), Small (4.75-20 mm).and by shape it is segmented into rounded aggregates, angular aggregates, irregular aggregates, flaky aggregates and elongated aggregates.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.



Construction aggregates market is highly fragmented and competitive, with a large number of players operating in the market globally. Some of the key players in the market are Vulcan Materials Company, Martin Marietta, Lafarge Holcim, CEMEX, HeidelbergCement, and Eurocement.



In conclusion, the construction aggregates market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the rising demand for construction activities globally. The increasing urbanization, infrastructure development, and rising population in the developing countries are driving the demand for construction aggregates. The market is highly fragmented and competitive, with a large number of players operating in the market globally.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2019 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2019 $469.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $709.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Abstract



2. Market Introduction



3. Research Practice



4. Key Related Data



5. Impact Factor Analysis

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Growing Urbanization and Rising Population Leading to Increased Demand for Housing and Infrastructure.

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Transportation and Logistics Challenges in Supplying Aggregates to Remote Locations.

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Expansion of the Market into Untapped Regions and Countries

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Maintaining a Steady and Reliable Supply of High-Quality Raw Materials



6. Market Development Analysis

6.1 New Industry Development/Launch (2015-2022)

6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions (2015-2022)

6.3 Partnerships/Agreements/Collaborations (2015-2022)



7. Global Construction Aggregates Market, by Product Type (Pre-Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032), Value (USD Billion), Volume (Billion Tons)

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Market Share Analysis

7.3 Sand

7.4 Gravels

7.5 Crushed Stones

7.6 Concrete



8. Global Construction Aggregates Market, by Application (Pre-Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032), Value (USD Billion), Volume (Billion Tons)

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Market Share Analysis

8.3 Residential

8.4 Commercial

8.5 Industrial



9. Global Construction Aggregates Market, by Grain Size (Pre-Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032), Value (USD Billion), Volume (Billion Tons)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Very Large (80-150 Mm)

9.4 Large (80-40 Mm)

9.5 Medium (20-40 Mm)

9.6 Small (4.75-20 Mm)



10. Global Construction Aggregates Market, by Shape (Pre-Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032), Value (USD Billion), Volume (Billion Tons)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Rounded Aggregates

10.4 Angular Aggregates

10.5 Irregular Aggregates

10.6 Flaky Aggregates

10.7 Elongated Aggregates



11. Global Construction Aggregates Market, Regional Analysis (Pre-Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032), Value (USD Billion), Volume (Billion Tons)



12. Global Construction Aggregates Market, Competitive Intelligence



13. Global Construction Aggregates Market, Company Analysis

14. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes





CRH (Ireland)

Holcim Ltd.(Switzerland)

Sika Group (Switzerland)

Vicat Sa (France)

Eurocement Holding Ag (Switzerland)

Lsr Group (Russia)

Rogers Group Inc. (U.S.)

Heidelbergcement AG (Germany)

Adelaide Brighton Ltd (Australia)

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (U.S.)

Cemex Sab De Cv Adr (Mexico)

Cepsa (Spain)

Vulcan Materials Company (U.S.)

Delta Sand & Gravel (U.S.)

Aggregate Industries Management Inc. (U.S.)

Lafargeholcim Ltd (Switzerland)

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (Hong Kong)

Adbri (Australia)

Lehigh Hanson Inc.(U.S.)

New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc.(U.S.)

