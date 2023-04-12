The INNOCN 48Q1V OLED Gaming Monitor is perfect for Playing Top Games like Curse of the Sea Rats

Shenzhen,China, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The expert staff at Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) have been working tirelessly for almost a decade to produce monitors that exceed the standards of traditional monitors. Their commitment to excellence has earned them several design awards including the prestigious Red Dot Award (2016) and the China Good Design Award (2016), among others. INNOCN's monitors are known for their premium features and superior design.

The INNOCN 48Q1V 48 Inch OLED 4K Gaming Monitor is widely regarded as the best gaming monitor on the market. This monitor has HDMI ports that allow it to be easily connected to gaming consoles like the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and gaming PCs. The 48Q1V is a great choice for pairing with these gaming consoles for playing top games like Curse of the Sea Rats, an exciting new adventure game that was recently released on all popular gaming consoles. Curse of the Sea Rats players can enjoy the epic story mode with stunning game graphics thanks to the 48Q1V monitor's OLED and 4K resolution.

The INNOCN 48Q1V 48 Inch OLED 4K Gaming Monitor is currently available on Amazon for $1099.99 for Prime members, thanks to a $300 Prime discount and a $100 Amazon coupon. This represents a significant savings from the regular price of $1499.99. This special pricing is available until April 30, 2023.

One of the notable features of the 48Q1V is its VESA wall-mount capabilities, making it a great choice for video presentations. It features OLED eye care technology, which is ideal for gaming. The vibrant color of the monitor is due to features such as 100% sRGB color gamut, 10 bits of color depth, and HDR 10 brightness. The 48 inch ultra-wide monitor is perfect for split-screen gameplay and can boost productivity for all people, not just gamers.