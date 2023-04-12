Aquafeed Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $102.3 Billion by 2030 at a 4.4% CAGR

Dublin, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aquafeed Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Form (Dry, Wet), By Additive (Amino Acid, Feed Acidifiers), By Feed (Grower, Finisher), By Application (Tilapia, Carp), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aquafeed market size is expected to reach USD 102.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period. The growth is majorly driven by the rising consumption of aquafeed by species like carp, catfish, salmon, and shrimps, among others due to its rich protein content.

The future of the global market is dependent on the increasing acceptance of aquafeed, which contains essential oils, feed acidifiers, natural extracts, and palatants, which are important for aquaculture species in their overall growth across each stage of development.

The widespread fish mortality due to various infections, which are caused by parasites is driving the product demand. These feed products are consumed by various fish species, such as catfish, salmon, trout, tilapia, shrimps, largemouth bass, and eel.



These feeds for aquatic species are a source of omega-3 fatty acids and proteins. It improves the nutritional value of feed and offers several other benefits like improved growth rate, reduced mortality of various aquatic species, digestibility of proteins, and enhanced immune system.



Aquafeed Market Report Highlights

Dry aquafeed form witnessed the fastest growth rate from 2023 to 2030 owing to its properties, such as easy production, quick transport, long storage life, and quick dispense into the fish culture environment

Feed acidifiers are estimated to witness the fastest growth rate from 2022 to 2030 due to their ability to prevent the species from diseases, which are caused by E. coli and Salmonella. These additives are prepared from organic acids along with their salts and help in maintaining gastric acid levels in aquatic species

The grower feed type will have a high growth rate during the forecast years due to its rising demand as it supports the continuous growth of the animals without burdening them with extra vitamins and minerals intake

Sea bass application will witness a high growth rate from 2023 to 2030 due to its increasing consumption in the food industry because of its low calorie and high protein content. It is a carnivorous fish and is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, proteins, and selenium. It also contains potassium, mercury, magnesium, vitamin B12, and vitamin B6

Asia Pacific will emerge as the fastest-growing region from 2023 to 2030 owing to its favorable climatic conditions in countries like China and India, which help enhance the overall aquaculture industry production, thereby boosting the market growth

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $72.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $102.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Aquafeed: Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4 Aquafeed Market: Form Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Form movement analysis & market share, 2022 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.2 Aquafeed market size & forecasts and trend analysis by form, 2018 - 2030 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.1 Dry

4.2.2 Moist

4.2.3 Wet



Chapter 5 Aquafeed Market: Additives Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Additives movement analysis & market share, 2022 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.1.1 Amino Acids

5.1.2 Antibiotics

5.1.3 Vitamins & Minerals

5.1.4 Feed Acidifiers

5.1.5 Antioxidants

5.1.6 Enzymes

5.1.7 Anti-Parasitic Additives

5.1.8 Probiotics & Prebiotics

5.1.9 Others



Chapter 6 Aquafeed Market: Feed Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Feed movement analysis & market share, 2022 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.2 Aquafeed market size & forecasts and trend analysis by feed, 2018 - 2030 (Tons) (USD Million)

6.2.1 Starter Feed

6.2.2 Grower Feed

6.2.3 Finisher feed

6.2.4 Brooder feed



Chapter 7 Aquafeed Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Application movement analysis & market share, 2022 & 2030 (USD Million)

7.1.1 Carp

7.1.2 Rainbow Trout

7.1.3 Salmon

7.1.4 Crustaceans

7.1.5 Tilapia

7.1.6 Catfish

7.1.7 Sea Bass

7.1.8 Grouper

7.1.9 Others



Chapter 8 Aquafeed Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9 Aquafeed Market: Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10 Aquafeed Market: Company Listing



Chapter 11 Aquafeed Market: Supplier Portfolio Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Cargill, Incorporated

BioMar Group

Ridley Corporation Limited

Aller Aqua

BENEO

Alltech

AKER BIOMARINE

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

Skretting

Purina Animal Nutrition LLC

Dibaq Aquaculture

INVE Aquaculture

Avanti Feeds Li

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8krlxl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment