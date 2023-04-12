Aquafeed Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $102.3 Billion by 2030 at a 4.4% CAGR

The global aquafeed market size is expected to reach USD 102.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period. The growth is majorly driven by the rising consumption of aquafeed by species like carp, catfish, salmon, and shrimps, among others due to its rich protein content.

The future of the global market is dependent on the increasing acceptance of aquafeed, which contains essential oils, feed acidifiers, natural extracts, and palatants, which are important for aquaculture species in their overall growth across each stage of development.

The widespread fish mortality due to various infections, which are caused by parasites is driving the product demand. These feed products are consumed by various fish species, such as catfish, salmon, trout, tilapia, shrimps, largemouth bass, and eel.

These feeds for aquatic species are a source of omega-3 fatty acids and proteins. It improves the nutritional value of feed and offers several other benefits like improved growth rate, reduced mortality of various aquatic species, digestibility of proteins, and enhanced immune system.


Aquafeed Market Report Highlights

  • Dry aquafeed form witnessed the fastest growth rate from 2023 to 2030 owing to its properties, such as easy production, quick transport, long storage life, and quick dispense into the fish culture environment
  • Feed acidifiers are estimated to witness the fastest growth rate from 2022 to 2030 due to their ability to prevent the species from diseases, which are caused by E. coli and Salmonella. These additives are prepared from organic acids along with their salts and help in maintaining gastric acid levels in aquatic species
  • The grower feed type will have a high growth rate during the forecast years due to its rising demand as it supports the continuous growth of the animals without burdening them with extra vitamins and minerals intake
  • Sea bass application will witness a high growth rate from 2023 to 2030 due to its increasing consumption in the food industry because of its low calorie and high protein content. It is a carnivorous fish and is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, proteins, and selenium. It also contains potassium, mercury, magnesium, vitamin B12, and vitamin B6
  • Asia Pacific will emerge as the fastest-growing region from 2023 to 2030 owing to its favorable climatic conditions in countries like China and India, which help enhance the overall aquaculture industry production, thereby boosting the market growth

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages137
Forecast Period2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$72.5 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$102.3 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate4.4%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Aquafeed: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Aquafeed Market: Form Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1 Form movement analysis & market share, 2022 & 2030 (USD Million)
4.2 Aquafeed market size & forecasts and trend analysis by form, 2018 - 2030 (Tons) (USD Million)
4.2.1 Dry
4.2.2 Moist
4.2.3 Wet

Chapter 5 Aquafeed Market: Additives Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1 Additives movement analysis & market share, 2022 & 2030 (USD Million)
5.1.1 Amino Acids
5.1.2 Antibiotics
5.1.3 Vitamins & Minerals
5.1.4 Feed Acidifiers
5.1.5 Antioxidants
5.1.6 Enzymes
5.1.7 Anti-Parasitic Additives
5.1.8 Probiotics & Prebiotics
5.1.9 Others

Chapter 6 Aquafeed Market: Feed Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1 Feed movement analysis & market share, 2022 & 2030 (USD Million)
6.2 Aquafeed market size & forecasts and trend analysis by feed, 2018 - 2030 (Tons) (USD Million)
6.2.1 Starter Feed
6.2.2 Grower Feed
6.2.3 Finisher feed
6.2.4 Brooder feed

Chapter 7 Aquafeed Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1 Application movement analysis & market share, 2022 & 2030 (USD Million)
7.1.1 Carp
7.1.2 Rainbow Trout
7.1.3 Salmon
7.1.4 Crustaceans
7.1.5 Tilapia
7.1.6 Catfish
7.1.7 Sea Bass
7.1.8 Grouper
7.1.9 Others

Chapter 8 Aquafeed Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9 Aquafeed Market: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Aquafeed Market: Company Listing

Chapter 11 Aquafeed Market: Supplier Portfolio Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Cargill, Incorporated
  • BioMar Group
  • Ridley Corporation Limited
  • Aller Aqua
  • BENEO
  • Alltech
  • AKER BIOMARINE
  • Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL
  • Skretting
  • Purina Animal Nutrition LLC
  • Dibaq Aquaculture
  • INVE Aquaculture
  • Avanti Feeds Li

