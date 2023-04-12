Empty Capsules Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Nutraceuticals Bolsters Growth

Dublin, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Empty Capsules Market by Type (Gelatin, Non-gelatin), Functionality (Immediate-Release, Sustained-Release, Delayed Release), Therapeutic Application, End User (Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, Cosmetic, Reference Laboratories) & Region - Global Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global empty capsules market size is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2028 from USD 3.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing use of nutraceuticals and benefits associated with empty capsules are driving the market growth at a faster pace.
The non-gelatin capsules segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
On the basis of type, the empty capsules market is segmented into gelatin capsules and non-gelatin capsules. The non-gelatin capsules segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing demand for vegetarian products. This is likely to have a positive impact on segmental growth.
The immediate-release capsules segment is expected to hold a dominant share in 2023.
Based on the functionality, the market is segmented into immediate-release capsules, sustained-release capsules, and delayed-release capsules. The immediate release capsules segment is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period due to its advantages such as higher bioavailability, easy digestion, and low cost.
In 2022, the antibiotic & antibacterial drugs segment held a dominant share.
Based on therapeutic application, the empty capsules market is segmented into antibiotic & antibacterial drugs, dietary supplements, antacid & antiflatulent preparations, antianemic preparations, anti-inflammatory drugs, cardiovascular therapy drugs, cough & cold drugs, and other therapeutic applications. The antibiotic & antibacterial drugs segment held a dominant share of the empty capsules market. Development of new antibiotics in capsule dosage form to project the market growth.
The nutraceutical industry segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
Based on end user, the empty capsules market is segmented into the pharmaceutical industry, nutraceutical industry, cosmetic industry, and reference laboratories. The nutraceutical industry segment is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing use of dietary supplements is one of the major factors anticipated to project market growth.
Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at a faster pace.
The empty capsules market is divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America accounted for the dominant share of the empty capsules market. The dominance of the region is attributable to various factors such as the presence of dominant and key market players in the region coupled with the increasing use of dietary supplements. Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at a faster pace owing to various factors such as the low cost of manufacturing, rising scientific research in the region, and the emergence of new market players in the empty capsules market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Nutraceuticals
- Growth in the Pharmaceutical Market and Increasing Number of Clinical Trials and R&D Activities
- Advancements in Capsule Delivery Technologies
- Benefits of Capsules Over Other Dosage Forms
Restraints
- Cultural Practices and Dietary Restrictions
Opportunities
- Expansion of Capsule Production in Emerging Countries
- Development of Halal Gelatin and Vegetarian Capsules
Challenges
- Rising Prices and Lower Availability of Raw Materials in the Gelatin Industry
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|240
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$3.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$4.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Empty Capsules Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Gelatin Capsules
6.2.1 Pig Meat Gelatin
6.2.2 Bovine-Derived Gelatin
6.2.3 Bone Meal
6.2.4 Other Gelatin Sources
6.3 Non-Gelatin Capsules
6.3.1 Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose
6.3.2 Pullulan and Starch
7 Empty Capsules Market, by Functionality
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Immediate-Release Capsules
7.3 Sustained-Release Capsules
7.4 Delayed-Release Capsules
8 Empty Capsules Market, by Therapeutic Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Antibiotic and Antibacterial Drugs
8.3 Dietary Supplements
8.4 Antacid and Antiflatulent Preparations
8.5 Antianemic Preparations
8.6 Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
8.7 Cardiovascular Therapy Drugs
8.8 Cough and Cold Drugs
8.9 Other Therapeutic Applications
9 Empty Capsules Market, by End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Pharmaceutical Industry
9.3 Nutraceutical Industry
9.4 Cosmetics Industry
9.5 Research Laboratories
10 Empty Capsules Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Right-To-Win Approaches Adopted by Key Players
11.3 Market Share Analysis
11.4 Revenue Analysis
11.5 Company Evaluation Matrix
11.5.1 Stars
11.5.2 Emerging Leaders
11.5.3 Pervasive Players
11.5.4 Participants
11.6 Company Evaluation Matrix for Start-Ups/SMEs
11.6.1 Progressive Companies
11.6.2 Starting Blocks
11.6.3 Responsive Companies
11.6.4 Dynamic Companies
11.7 Competitive Benchmarking of Top 25 Players
11.7.1 Overall Company Footprint (25 Companies)
11.7.2 Industry Footprint of Companies (25 Companies)
11.7.3 Regional Footprint of Companies (25 Companies)
11.7.4 Offering Footprint of Companies (25 Companies)
11.8 Competitive Benchmarking of Start-Ups/SMEs
11.9 Competitive Scenario and Trends
11.9.1 Product Launches
11.9.2 Deals
11.9.3 Other Developments
12 Company Profiles
13 Appendix
