GreenLight Biosciences Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report

BOSTON, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenLight Biosciences (Nasdaq: GRNA), a public benefit corporation striving to deliver on the full potential of RNA to address some of the world’s toughest problems in human health and agriculture, today released its inaugural Sustainability Report.



The report contains the company's sustainability roadmap and includes sustainability updates on its business areas—from developing new tools for farmers that are designed to be targeted, effective, and environmentally responsible to vaccine candidates and potential therapies to improve global health outcomes. The report highlights seven agriculture products that could reach the market by 2026, subject to applicable regulatory approvals, and three drug development candidates in the human health portfolio.

“At GreenLight, we believe RNA can play a crucial role in protecting people, plants, and our planet,” said CEO Andrey Zarur, “and we are committed more than ever to advancing innovation for a sustainable future.”

As a public benefit corporation, GreenLight is sharing its business strategy and how it can impact food security, biodiversity, health, and climate in its 2022 Sustainability Report. “We believe our products in development could be a change of paradigm in crop protection, where better food productivity is possible while respecting the environment,” said Marta Ortega-Valle, Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer. “We are on a mission to apply our RNA platform and capabilities to develop cost-effective products for diseases prevalent in low- and middle-income countries, foster partnerships that improve pandemic response and enhance global vaccine accessibility.”

GreenLight is collecting, reporting, and disclosing sustainability data in accordance with international standards. “We have begun tracking key performance indicators that relate to our public-benefit charter and align with our mission to support the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. We are structured and governed to focus not only on our shareholders, but also on our community, employees, partners, and society,” she said.

GreenLight will regularly assess the quality of its sustainability data, focusing on continuous improvements and meeting the expectations of its stakeholders.

About GreenLight Biosciences

Founded in 2008, GreenLight aims to address some of the world’s biggest problems by delivering on the full potential of RNA for human health and agriculture. In human health, this includes messenger RNA vaccines and therapeutics. In agriculture, this includes RNA to protect honeybees and a range of crops. The company’s breakthrough cell-free RNA platform, which is protected by numerous patents, allows for cost-effective production of RNA. GreenLight’s human health product candidates are in the pre-clinical stage, and its product candidates for the agriculture market are in the early stages of development or in regulatory review. GreenLight is a public benefit corporation that trades under the ticker GRNA on Nasdaq. For more information, including our latest investor presentation and other materials, please visit https://www.greenlightbiosciences.com/.

