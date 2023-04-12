Arbor Biotechnologies Appoints Dr. Daniel Ory as Chief Medical Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Biotechnologies®, a biotechnology company discovering and developing the next generation of genetic editing medicines, today announced the appointment of Daniel Ory, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Ory joins Arbor from Casma Therapeutics, a Third Rock Ventures start up, where he served most recently as Chief Medical Officer, responsible for overseeing its muscular dystrophy and rare oncology programs.



“I am pleased to welcome Dr. Ory to our executive team, who has extensive experience in the neurology, metabolic, and rare disease space, spanning both industry and academia,” said Devyn Smith, Ph.D., CEO of Arbor. “We look forward to Dr. Ory’s immediate contributions in evolving our pipeline development strategy as we advance our next-generation genomic editors toward the clinic.”

In addition to his senior leadership roles at Casma, throughout the span of his 20+ year career, Dr. Ory served as the Alan A. and Edith L. Wolff Professor of Cardiology at Washington University in St. Louis, authored over 160 peer-reviewed publications, and led multiple clinical trials in Niemann-Pick Type C (NPC) disease—a rare, neurodegenerative disorder. He was also scientific co-founder of Vtesse Therapeutics, a rare disease company, that was later acquired by Sucampo.

Added Dr. Ory: “I am thrilled to join and lead a team of passionate scientists at this pivotal time in Arbor’s trajectory as a leader in next-generation gene editing biotechnology. I look forward to advancing our wholly owned portfolio of editing technologies into clinical studies for patients.”

Dr. Ory has served on scientific advisory boards of various biotech companies, including Kisbee Therapeutics and Stride Bio, as well as disease foundations such as Ara Parseghian Medical Research Foundation and the Salla Treatment and Research Foundation. As a champion of rare disease research, Dr. Ory has been honored many times for his work, including the Global Genes RARE Champion of Hope Award. He has an A.B. from Harvard College and an M.D. from Harvard Medical School. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, his fellowship in Cardiology at MGH, and his postdoctoral studies at the Whitehead Institute at MIT.

About Arbor Biotechnologies®

Arbor Biotechnologies is a next-generation gene editing company focused on discovering and developing potentially curative genomic medicines, with the most extensive toolbox of proprietary genomic editors in the industry to date. Founded by Feng Zhang, David Walt, David Scott, and Winston Yan, our proprietary discovery engine is focused on discovering and evolving technologies that enable gene knockout, RT editing, precise excisions and large insertions into endogenous loci. Leveraging our wholly owned nucleases as the chassis for genetic modification, we have the unique ability to work backward from disease pathology and choose the optimal editors or combination of editors for the disease in question, with a focus on areas of high unmet need. As Arbor continues to advance its pipeline toward the clinic with an initial focus in liver and CNS disease, the Company has also secured several partnerships around gene editing and ex vivo cell therapy programs to broaden the reach of its novel nuclease technology. For more information, please visit: arbor.bio.

