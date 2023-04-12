Harri Brings Compliance Insights to SHRM Talent Conference & Expo 2023

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO:



Wendy Harkness, Esq., SPHR, Chief Compliance Officer at Harri, the revolutionary Frontline Employee Experience platform serving over 20,000 restaurant and hotel locations and 4 million hospitality employees globally

WHAT:

Will present “The Future of Labor-related Compliance and Why it Matters to Talent Professionals” during the SHRM Talent Conference & Expo 2023.

WHEN:

The conference will take place Sunday, April 16 – Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Harkness will speak on Tuesday, April 18, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

WHERE:

Orlando World Center Marriott

8701 World Center Drive

Orlando, Fla.

For more details, including information about attending virtually, visit https://conferences.shrm.org/talent-conference .

DETAILS:

With ever-changing state, federal and local regulations, labor-related compliance can be a beast, but even a beast can be tamed. And in today’s world, compliance is no longer just for ‘big’ companies – it is for all companies, especially those with front-line employees.

During the SHRM Talent Conference, Wendy Harkness, Chief Compliance Officer at Harri, will tackle the topic head-on and demonstrate the linkage between front-line employee compliance and talent management to help attendees mitigate their organizations’ financial and reputational risk. Harkness will explore the burning issues impacting compliance right now and explain how talent professionals can cut through the complexity. She will also share innovative strategies to help talent teams manage through the pace and scale of new and emerging legislation to create compliance protocols that adhere to evolving regulations.

“The Future of Labor-related Compliance and Why it Matters to Talent Professionals” will take place in-person and virtually on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET. To learn more and register for the event, visit https://conferences.shrm.org/talent-conference .

