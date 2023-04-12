Next Week: RemoteBridge Brings Immersive 3D Platform for HR and TA to SHRM Talent Conference

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: RemoteBridge , the immersive 3D platform helping HR and TA leaders build and connect remote teams WHAT: Will showcase its solutions for virtual recruiting, onboarding and team building at the annual SHRM Talent Conference & Exposition. WHEN: The conference will take place Sunday, April 16 – Wednesday, April 19, 2023. WHERE: Orlando World Center Marriott

8701 World Center Drive

Orlando, Fla. RemoteBridge will exhibit in Booth No. 1329.

DETAILS:

The instability of the last few years continues to impact talent strategies, and organizations need to adapt and adjust. One approach: Meet candidates and employees where they already are – in the virtual world.

During the SHRM Talent Conference, representatives from RemoteBridge will be on-site to demonstrate the company’s solutions for virtual recruiting, onboarding and team building. Through immersive 3D technology, RemoteBridge helps HR and TA leaders connect with candidates and employees, delivering differentiated experiences that increase engagement, productivity and retention. Conference attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions, see RemoteBridge in action and enter to win a free virtual event for their organization.

RemoteBridge will exhibit in Booth No. 1329. For additional event information, visit https://conferences.shrm.org/talent-conference .

About RemoteBridge

HR, talent acquisition and business leaders rely on RemoteBridge to connect and help build great organizations. The patent-pending RemoteBridge platform is used by some of the world’s leading brands for virtual recruiting, onboarding and team building. Through immersive 3D, RemoteBridge is bringing joy to the global workforce, one backflip at a time. Learn more at remotebridge.com .

