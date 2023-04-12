Aurora Spine Announces Presentation on DEXA Technology at the American Association of Neurological Surgeons Annual Meeting

Discussion by Dr. Sebastian Koga will highlight DEXA-C’s superior performance –





Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, today announced that its DEXA Technology will be highlighted at a presentation delivered by Dr. Sebastian Koga, neurosurgeon at Forrest Health Institute of Neuroscience, at the 2023 American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) Annual Scientific Meeting. The meeting will be held on April 21-24, 2023, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Dr. Koga’s presentation titled ‘Comparative Subsidence Analysis Between 3D Printed Bone Density Matched Titanium and PEEK Cervical Interbody Fusion Devices’ will be delivered on Sunday, April 23rd at 2pm.

Dr. Koga’s presentation will discuss subsidence, which occurs when the vertebral disc experiences cavitating or sinking around an implant. Subsidence can be a potential complication of cervical and lumbar interbody fusion devices, and may lead to the loss of stabilization, lordosis, and vertebral height. This is typically due to a stiffness mismatch between the implant material and the cervical body/endplate. The discussion will also compare subsidence characteristics between a stiffness-matched 3d printed porous titanium cage (Aurora Spine’s DEXA-C™) and a PEEK cage of identical footprint and show the results of this research, which revealed that the DEXA-C device has a 43% lower propensity to subside than the generic PEEK cages and was 17% more resistant to collapse due to compression. The results also indicated that the PEEK cage subsides a 10% greater distance into the superior endplate than the DEXA-C cage.

Dr. Sebastian Koga said, “There has been little progress in spinal biomaterials until now, because we were pursuing stronger and stiffer constructs. Our current approach is based on biomimetic principles, and a lot of basic science work has gone into matching the elastic modulus of natural human vertebral bone. Thus, we have designed a range of implants which are appropriate for patients with low bone density scores.”

“This evolution in spinal interbody cages allows us to operate on an increasingly older population with implants tailored to their bone quality. Future iteration will match the morphology of the disc spaces to reduce voids and increase endplate contact, but we have already proven that elastic properties play a large role in reducing endplate fractures and increasing fusion,” added Dr. Koga.

Mr. Trent Northcutt, Aurora’s President, CEO, and co-founder, stated, "We are very excited with Dr. Koga’s presentation at this year’s AANS meeting, which will demonstrate the strength of the DEXA-C device and its superior performance to standard PEEK and 3D printed cages currently being implanted. We believe that the DEXA-C’s proprietary design and technology, to match with a patient’s bone density, showed to be a superior implant in preventing subsidence and other complications patients can suffer from when using cages that don’t consider a patient’s bone density.”

