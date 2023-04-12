Savings.com Responds to Inflation with E-Commerce Fundraising Program, SavingsCARES, for Brands, Consumers and Charities

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savings.com, used by five million shoppers monthly for coupons, discounts and promo codes, today announced SavingsCARES, an e-commerce fundraising partnership between brands and consumers to benefit charities, at no additional cost to shoppers.



The monthly, ongoing initiative, SavingsCARES kicked off this month to benefit global partner, Rainforest Trust with participating brands Boden, The Body Shop, Princess Polly, Hunter Boots, and Jansport. Save the Children and Special Olympics Washington are charitable partners for May and June, respectively, with others to come throughout the initiative.

Shoppers already use Savings.com to save on brands they love, and with SavingsCARES, those deals become more powerful than ever. A portion of every coupon shoppers use on participating SavingsCARES pages goes toward important causes worldwide. As the cost of living has increased worldwide, so has the cost of giving to charity. This fundraising model provides an alternative way for users to donate simply by going about ordinary purchasing habit. Additionally, brand partners benefit from enhanced exposure and involvement in an ongoing charitable campaign.

“The vast majority of consumers believe businesses must play a role in addressing societal issues. SavingsCARES is a new sales model – it’s a free donation, an even more appealing option for shoppers as the cost-of-living increases,” said Bianca Mitchell, partnerships director of Savings.com. “Our e-commerce fundraising initiative adds purpose to the shopping experience and offers brand supporters a way to give back for free. It’s a win-win-win combination for consumers, brands and charities working to make our world a better place.”

This is a sentiment echoed by Madison White, North America Affiliate and Partnership Manager at The Body Shop, one of the program’s first participating brands. ”At The Body Shop, we believe we have both a responsibility and an opportunity to progress social and environmental justice. We're thrilled to join forces with Savings.com for its new philanthropic initiative, making it easier for our customers to support non-profit organizations making a real impact like Rainforest Trust and Save the Children.”

“As the inaugural partner for the launch of SavingsCARES, the timing of which serendipitously overlaps with Earth Day later this month, we have the opportunity to share our efforts to save endangered wildlife and protect our planet by creating rainforest reserves to an audience of millions,” said Beth Bush, Senior Director of Philanthropy for Rainforest Trust. “Online shopping is uniquely positioned to raise awareness for efforts like ours and others and generate a real impact.”

To learn more about SavingsCARES www.savings.com/savingscares.

