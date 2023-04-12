Quantum Dot Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2021 to 2026

Chicago, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quantum Dot Market Size is expected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2026 from USD 4.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of quantum dots in display devices, the advantages of quantum dots over conventional displays and the diverse applications of quantum dots are some of the prominent factors driving the growth of the quantum dot market globally.

The study categorizes the quantum dot market based on material, product, vertical at the regional and global level.

Based on Material, the Quantum Dot Market been Segmented as follows:

Cadmium-based

Cadmium-free

Based on Product, the Quantum Dot Market been Segmented as follows:

Displays

Other Products Lasers Solar Cells Medical Devices Photodetectors/Sensors Lighting (LED) Products Batteries and Energy Storage Systems Transistors Chips & Tags



Based on Vertical, the Quantum Dot Market been Segmented as follows:

Consumer

Commercial

Healthcare

Defense

Telecommunications

Others

Growing demand for use of quantum dots in display devices

Modern displays not only offer higher brightness and contrast ratios but are also available in higher resolutions and consume less power than conventional displays. Display manufacturers are developing displays with improved specifications to strengthen their position in the market. Quantum dots are being extensively used in display devices as quantum dot displays offer high color resolution, better color purity, a highly immersive high-dynamic-range (HDR) experience, and higher energy efficiency compared to conventional displays. Quantum dots’ narrow emission spectra and wide excitation profiles enable them to change light into any color in the visible spectrum with greater efficiency. Due to several enhanced properties, quantum dots are being extensively used by display manufacturers.

Quantum Dot Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Estimated Market Size USD 4.0 Billion Projected Market Size USD 8.6 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 16.2% Market size available for years 2021–2026 On Demand Data Available 2030 Report Coverage Revenue Impact Forecast,

Major Company Ranking,

Competitive Landscape,

Growth Factors,

Trends. Segments covered Material,

Product,

Vertical,

Region. Geographies covered North America (NA)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Europe (EU)

Rest of World (ROW) Companies covered Samsung Electronics (South Korea),

Nanosys (US),

Nanoco Group (UK),

NNCrystal US Corporation (US),

QD Laser (Japan),

Merck Group (Germany),

NanoPhotonica (US),

OSRAM Licht (Germany),

Crystalplex Corporation (US),

LG Electronics (South Korea) and

DuPont (US) Key Market Driver Growing demand for use of quantum dots in display devices Largest Growing Region Asia Pacific (APAC) Largest Market Share Segment Quantum Dot Displays Segment Highest CAGR Segment Cadmium-free Quantum Dots Segment

Recent Developments

In May 2021, Nanosys had announced the acquisition of glo, a leading technology company for microLED displays. Nanosys aims to expand its offerings, enhance its development, and adopt microLED and nanoLED display technologies with the acquisition.

In November 2020, QD Laser showcased its high-performance semiconductor lasers with high-quality quantum dot/quantum well wafers on a Gallium Arsenide platform for data communication and industrial applications.

In October 2020, Samsung Electronics developed industry leading quantum dots. These quantum dots deliver 20.2% improved luminous efficiency, 88,900 nits of maximum luminance, and 16,000 hours of QLED lifetime.

In June 2020, Samsung Electronics launched the world's first curved gaming monitor, Odyssey G9 that supports HDR 10+ adaptive technology. It has a QLED display equipped with quantum dots that offer a 1ms response time and a 240Hz refresh rate.

In July 2019, Nanoco Group had developed a procedure for making quantum dots from non-toxic materials for applications such as biomarkers to target tissue for real-time imaging. The company aims to link these quantum dots with antibodies and inject them into patients to identify cancerous cells during endoscopies for image-guided surgery and killing the remaining cells after surgery.

“Browse in-depth TOC on "Quantum Dot Market Trends, Growth Drivers"­­­­­­­­

159 – Tables

69 – Figures

234 – Pages

Market Leadership - Quantum Dot Market

Top 2 Market Players:

Samsung Electronics (South Korea) majorly uses organic growth strategies such as product development to strengthen its position in the quantum dot market. Samsung is a leader in the quantum dot market and a pioneer in the commercialization of quantum dot technology. It aims to enter new markets and gain more customers by introducing innovative and technologically advanced products. The company’s diverse portfolio of quantum dot products includes TVs, monitors, and digital signage products. Samsung has maintained its leading position in this market by consistently introducing products with higher resolution, lower power consumption, lower cost, and higher yield rate. Owing to the increasing demand for QLED displays, Samsung is expected to remain the market leader with its technological expertise and the ability to expand its production capabilities quickly. In June 2020, Samsung launched the worlds first curved gaming monitor Odyssey G9. The monitor supports HDR 10+ adaptive technology and has a QLED display equipped with quantum dots. These monitors offer a 1ms response time and a 240Hz refresh rate.

Nanosys (US) is a major market player in developing and delivering quantum dots to the display industry. Nanosys offers Quantum Dot Enhancement Film (QDEF) and Quantum Dot on Glass (QDOG) technologies that have revolutionized the ultra-high-definition (UHD) display ecosystem. The company manufactures and sells high-performance, low-cost quantum dots.

The company is focused on providing advanced and innovative products based on quantum dot technology. The company is extensively focused on R&D activities related to quantum dot technology and owns several patents. Nanosys mainly uses inorganic growth strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations with OEMs in different regions to grow its presence in Germany, India, and China. In August 2020, Nanosys and Shoei Chemical announced a supply and service agreement. According to the agreement, Shoei Chemical would manufacture proprietary quantum dot materials for Nanosys. Shoei Chemical is currently the sole manufacturing partner for expanding heavy metal and heavy metal-free quantum dots. In August 2020, Nanosys had also announced a worldwide sales distribution agreement with NAGASE & CO., LTD. According to the agreement, NAGASE was authorized to distribute Nanosys quantum dot materials for various applications globally.

