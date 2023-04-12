OverActive Media to Host Fourth Quarter and 2022 Year-End Results Conference Call

TORONTO, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF) (“OverActive” or the “Company”), a global sports, media and entertainment company for today’s generation of fans will report its fourth quarter and year-end 2022 results after market close on Monday, April 24, 2023. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call the following day, Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET hosted by Adam Adamou, Interim CEO, Rikesh Shah, CFO, and Alyson Walker, CCO. A question-and-answer period will follow the corporate update.



WHAT: Q4 and Year-End Earnings Conference Call

WHEN: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call.

PARTICIPANT INFORMATION

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/42iE1sD to receive an instant automated callback.

You can also dial directly to be entered into the call by an operator.

Call Details: 416-764-8609 or 888-390-0605

The conference call will be webcast live in its entirety at 9:00 a.m. ET at https://app.webinar.net/kPd0jXw9B8Q and it will be archived for three months.

Links to SEDAR filings and press releases are available on the investor website at: https://overactivemedia.com/filings/

TELEPHONIC REPLAY

Call Details: 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541

Encore Replay Entry Code: 033325 #

Encore Replay Expiration Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive’s mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today’s generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in professional esports leagues including (i) the Overwatch League, operating as the Toronto Defiant, (ii) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, and (iii) the League of Legends European Championship (“LEC”), operating as the MAD Lions. OverActive also leads OAM Live, an events arm that produces both live and online events.

