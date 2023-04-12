Gold Plating Chemicals Market is estimated to reach worth of US$ 703.8 Million by 2033 at a steady CAGR value across the forecast period | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The gold plating chemicals market is securing a valuation of US$ 467.1 million in 2023 and is anticipated to rise to US$ 703.8 million by 2033. The market is registering a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.



Trends in the Global Gold Plating Chemicals Market

The increasing demand for gold plating chemicals in the electronics industry, particularly in consumer electronics manufacturing, is fueling the market trend. Gold plating enhances connectors' and other electronic components' electrical conductivity and durability.

Another factor contributing to the growth of the gold plating chemicals market is the rising demand for jewelry and other luxury items. Gold plating is a popular method of adding a layer of gold to items made from other materials such as silver, brass, or nickel.

In terms of trends, there is a growing interest in developing eco-friendly gold plating chemicals that are less harmful to the environment and human health. It is driven by increasing consumer awareness of sustainability and the need for businesses to adopt more sustainable practices.

The growing trend towards using non-cyanide gold plating chemicals upsurges the market size. Cyanide-based chemicals have traditionally been used in the gold plating process, but concerns about their toxicity and environmental impact exist. Non-cyanide alternatives are seen as safe and sustainable options.

Overall, the gold plating chemicals market is expected to grow in the coming years, driven by demand from the electronics and luxury goods industries.

Key Takeaways:

The gold plating chemicals market is expected to have a valuation of US$ 703.8 million by 2033.

is expected to have a valuation of US$ 703.8 million by 2033. With a CAGR of 4.5%, the global market is increasing during the forecast period.

The market in the United States is anticipated to capture a CAGR of 3.5% in the global market through 2033.

China is dominating the global market by capturing a valuation of US$ 138.6 million by 2033.

Historically, the market captured a valuation of US$ 445.5 million between 2018 and 2022.



Who is Winning?

The market is highly competitive, with several key players present globally. These players invest huge amounts in research & development activities to generate maximum profit in the market. The marketing tactics that players adopt include mergers, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and product launches.

Other Essential Players Working in the Market:

Atotech Deutschland GmbH

Technic, Inc.

American Elements

Electroplating Engineers of Japan, Ltd. (EEJA)

Umicore Group

HEESEMANN Maschinenfabrik GmbH

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Johnson Matthey Plc

Tanaka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Legor Group S.p.A.

Coventya Holding SAS

DOW Chemical Company

Advanced Chemical Company

Japan Pure Chemical Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Global Market:

Atotech is a leading player in the market, offering various products for the electronics, automotive, and decorative industries. In 2020, the company launched a new electroless nickel immersion gold (ENIG) process designed to provide superior adhesion and corrosion resistance for PCBs (printed circuit boards).

Heimerle + Meule GmbH is a German company that specializes in precious metal refining and surface treatment. In 2020, the company introduced a new line of cyanide-free gold plating chemicals called Auruna 5500.

Technic Inc. is a US-based company that provides various plating chemicals and equipment for the electronics, automotive, and medical industries. In 2020, the company launched a new line of non-cyanide gold plating chemicals called Techni Gold NC. These chemicals are designed to offer improved performance and efficiency compared to traditional cyanide-based alternatives.

Uyemura International Corporation is a Japanese company that specializes in surface finishing technologies. In 2021, the company announced the development of a new gold plating process called Miralloy. This process provides high corrosion and wears resistance for connector contacts and other electronic components.

Japan Pure Chemical Co. Ltd. is a Japanese company that produces various chemicals for the electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries. In 2020, the company introduced a new line of gold plating chemicals called GOLDCORE PL.



Gold Plating Chemicals Market by Category

By Chemicals:

Potassium Gold Cyanide

Palladium Acetate

Sodium Succinate

Succinic Acid

EDTA

Others

By Type:

Cleaning Chemicals

Pre-treaters

Electrolyte Solutions

Acids

Additives

Others

By Application:

Electronics

Jewellery

Infrared Reflector & Radars

Gold Plated Products

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Gold Plating Chemicals Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product Innovation & Diversification

4.3. Marketing and Brand Management

4.4. Supply Chain Management

5. Global Market Demand Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

