Starbox Successfully Uses Cutting-Edge AR Technology to Enhance Its Cash Rebates System

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: STBX) (the “Company” or “Starbox” or “Starbox Group”), a service provider of cash rebates, digital advertising, and payment solutions, today is proud to announce that it has successfully integrated AR technology into its cash rebate system, providing a fascinating interactive user experience, which will soon be launched in the system.



(Augmented Reality, or AR, is an avant-garde technology that facilitates the perception of virtual objects within the real-world environment. This phenomenal technology uses computer-generated media, such as images, videos, and sounds, to generate a three-dimensional experience which ingeniously overlays on top of the real-world environment.)

The Starbox cash rebate system is a program that allows users/ members to amass cash rebates upon a successful purchase at its merchant via the Starbox ecosystem. The integration of AR technology into the StarBox cash rebate system will provide clients with a more captivating and enthralling experience (“AR Rebates”).

One facet in which AR Rebates will be particularly effective within the Starbox ecosystem is users/ members will be able to use their mobile devices to scan products with the Starbox app, and subsequently it will provide them with AR experiences that feature personalized advertisements related to the products scanned. For instance, a customer could unlock virtual object displays on their smartphones, providing rebate information, product details, and promotional offers. This new technology promises to revolutionize the way consumers interact with rebates and merchants, making it more engaging and personalized.

Mr. Lee Choon Wooi, the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Starbox Group, mentioned that “The incorporation of AR Technology in our cash rebate system will offer customers an exclusive and captivating experience, accentuating the remarkable advantages of AR Rebates within marketing campaigns for merchants.”

About Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.

Headquartered in Malaysia, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven, rapidly growing company with innovation as its focus. Starbox is building a cash rebate, digital advertising, and payment solution business ecosystem targeting micro, small, and medium enterprises that lack the bandwidth to develop an in-house data management system for effective marketing. The Company connects retail merchants with retail shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebates offered by retail merchants on its GETBATS website and mobile app. The Company provides digital advertising services to advertisers through its SEEBATS website and mobile app, GETBATS website and mobile app and social media. The Company also provides payment solution services to merchants. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.starboxholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “assesses,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@starboxholdings.com

Ascent Investors Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1 917-609-0333

Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com