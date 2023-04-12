Global Top 7 Aerospace & Defense Companies Benchmarking Report 2022-2023 Featuring Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, Airbus, General Dynamics, Raytheon, BAE Systems

Dublin, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) Framework Analysis - 2022-2023 - Global Top 7 Aerospace & Defense Companies - Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, Airbus, General Dynamics, Raytheon, BAE Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a holistic SFAS framework analysis, developed by Wheelen & Hunger, on each of the Global Top 7 Aerospace & Defense Companies based on an analysis of each company's strategic positioning and its degree of responsiveness to its internal & external environment respectively.

The objective of the analysis is to assess as to how favorably is each company positioned and how responsive it is to the nature, degree & pace of changes taking place within its internal and external environment respectively.

The framework generates an insightful snapshot of the prevailing, holistic strategic equation for each company by identifying, weighing, prioritizing & ranking significant strategic factors present in the internal & external environment through an Internal Factor Analysis Summary (IFAS) matrix & External Factor Analysis Summary (EFAS) matrix respectively.

These strategic factors are then ranked based on the strategic significance & potential degree of impact along-with each respective company's corresponding degree of responsiveness to these factors.

The final Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) matrix amalgamates the IFAS & EFAS matrices into a single matrix followed by a reevaluation & second level ranking & responsiveness rating which leads to the generation of an overall score, thus, providing a holistic, overarching strategic view on each market player



The numeric SFAS scores and the analysis produced by the framework, thus, are highly useful for competitive & comparative analysis from a current as well as emerging perspective with the framework assessing the strategic positioning & the degree of responsiveness of each company towards the present as well as emerging market dynamics, thereby, analyzing the ability to be able to create & capitalize on potential growth opportunities effectively by harnessing & navigating the changing market & technology landscape effectively while leveraging structural & core strengths and negating threats & overcoming challenges simultaneously



SFAS, as a framework, thus, scores significantly over the traditional SWOT analysis framework, in terms, of its ability to quantify a range of strategic factors based on the nature & potential degree of effect of each strategic factor being analyzed, thereby, making it much more effective for competitive assessment as well as analysis with the creation of a quantitative strategic snapshot on each market player



The report will be useful for:

Competitive Assessment, Comparative Analysis & Strategic Planning

Overall Strategic Equation & Quantified, Numeric SFAS score for each Company based on analysis of Strategic Positioning, Market Dynamics & Responsiveness

Holistic, Comparative Analysis on & Ranking of the industry OEMs based on SFAS Scores

Analysis of degree of Congruence between Emerging Market Landscape & Strategy focus across OEMs

Identifying & highlighting areas for making potential Strategic Changes, Adjustments & Realignment

Analysis & Assessment of Emerging Market, Technology Trends & Developments

Analysis of Forces Driving as well as restraining the Industry & their overall Dynamics

Analysis of Market Evolution with Medium Term Demand Growth Projections & Outlook

For Whom:



The report will be essential & a key resource for those associated with and having strategic interest in the Global Aerospace & Defense Industry.

The report will be especially useful for:

Key Decision-Makers & Senior Industry Executives

Program, Project & Procurement Managers

Defense Procurement Departments & Executives

Industry OEMs, Top Management of Industry Players & Other Companies

Suppliers, Vendors, Technology & MRO Services Providers and other Key Players in the Industry Value Chain

Existing & potential Investors

Industry & Company Analysts

M&A Advisory Firms

Strategy & Management Consulting Firms

PE Firms, Venture Capitalists and Financing & Leasing Companies

Researchers and all those associated with the industry in general

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of the Global Top 7 Aerospace & Defense Companies

a) Founded

b) Headquartered

c) Business Segments

d) Employees

e) Revenues

f) Market Capitalization

g) Key Executives

h) Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure



Section 2: Financial Performance Snapshot & Analysis - Charts & Analysis for each Company:

1. Revenue Base & Growth Trend

2. Revenues Split by Key Segments

3. Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

4. Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

5. Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

6. Return on Sales Trend

7. Profitability Growth Trend

8. Cash Flow from Operations

9. R&D Expenditure Trend

10. CAPEX Trend

11. Order Intake Trend

12. Order Backlog Position & Growth Trend



Section 3: Internal Factor Analysis Summary (IFAS) Matrix - For each of the 7 Key Global Industry Players

Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Strengths

Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Weaknesses

Section 4: External Factor Analysis Summary (EFAS) Matrix

Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Opportunities

Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Threats

Section 5: Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) Matrix - With reprioritization, quantification & ranking of respective strategic factors deriving from IFAS & EFAS matrices

Quantified Sources of Strengths which could be Leveraged

Quantified Weaknesses to be Worked Upon

Opportunities to be Capitalized Upon & their Quantification to Assess Degree of Relevance & Usefulness

Threats to be Mitigated, Negated & Overcome & their Quantification to Assess Potential Degree of Impact

Section 6: Comparative Ranking of Industry Players - based on SFAS Scores

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

The Boeing Company

General Dynamics Corporation

Raytheon Company

Airbus SE

BAE Systems plc

Section 7: Global Aerospace & Defense Industry - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 8: Key Market & Technology Trends - Analysis of Key Trends poised to Shape & Transform the future



Section 9: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 10: Strategic Market Outlook - Aerospace & Defense

10.1 Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Aerospace & Defense

10.2 Global Defense Spending Trends

10.3 Top 5 Defense Spending Nations & Defense Budgetary Trend

10.4 U.S. Defense Budgetary Trend

10.5 Key Growth & Technology Investment Priority Areas

10.6 Key Upcoming Defense Programs

10.7 Emerging Technologies

10.8 Market Outlook & Growth Projections

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aqaf49

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.