Endeavour Mining plc

12 April 2023

Notification of transaction by

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name Sébastien de Montessus

2 Reason for the notification

Position/status Executive Director

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Endeavour Mining plc

b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07

4 Details of the transaction:

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Tracker Shares in Endeavour Gold Corporation

b) Nature of the transaction Disposal

c) Currency GBP

d)







Price and volume



Price Volume

21.66 175,000

Aggregated information Aggregated Volume

Price N/A Single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 11 April 2023