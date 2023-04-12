ABQQ Announced Movie ‘On the Way’ NFT Launch on NFT MMM

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB International Group Corp. (OTC: ABQQ), an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm, which owns the IP of the leading movie NFT marketplaces NFT MMM, today announced that the special territory copyright owner of the Drama movie 'On the Way' will launch the “On the Way” NFT and will release to NFT MMM's users on the platform launch on April 12, 2023.



The movie “On the Way” will be broadcasting on VIP membership of main streaming service platforms in near future. The special territory copyright owner of the movie received inquiries from buyers who would be interested in owning copyrights for revenues of the Drama movie “On the Way”, by owning its NFT drops. They are interested to buy some shares Stars (the Movie NFT unit @$1 each) of the Drama movie “On the Way” on Movie NFT. Total release 1,000,000 Stars by currently owner through NFT MMM for 50% of mainland China special territory broadcast rights of Drama movie “On the Way”.

About AB International Group Corp.

AB International Group Corp. is an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm, focused on acquisitions and development of various intellectual property. We are engaged to acquisition and distribution of movies. The Company operates its first movie theater at 144 Main Street, Mount Kisco, NY 10549. The Company engages operation movie theaters in NY into nationwide (www.abcinemasny.com). The online service will be marketed and distributed in the world under the brand name ABQQ.tv. ABQQ.tv is expected to generate a new and profitable revenue stream immediately following its launch derived from its hybrid subscription and advertising business model. The company owns the IP of the NFT movie and music marketplace (NFT MMM) as the unique entertainment industry Non-Fungible Token.

For additional information visit www.abqqs.com; www.abcinemasny.com and www.ABQQ.tv .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to changes to the Company's management team and statements relating to the Company's transformation, financial and operational performance including the acceleration of revenue and margins, and the Company's overall strategy. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the possibility of business disruption, competitive uncertainties, and general economic and business conditions in AB International Group markets as well as the other risks detailed in company filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AB International Group undertakes no obligation to update any statements in this press release for changes that happen after the date of this release.

