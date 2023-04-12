PEM Electrolyzer Market Expected to Grow at a Highest CAGR of 37.74% to 2031 - Here's Why | Latest InsightAce Study

Jersey City, NJ, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global PEM Electrolyzer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-User (refining industry, power & energy storage, ammonia production, methanol production, transportation) And Material Type (iridium, platinum)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The global PEM electrolyzer market is estimated to reach over USD 2304.37 million by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 37.74% during the forecast period.

Hydrogen gas is a highly efficient, clean-burning fuel that is mostly used to produce chemicals such as ammonia and methanol. Ammonia (NH3) is a fundamental component of fertilizers used in agriculture. In the petroleum business, hydrogen is utilized in the hydrocracking process to make gasoline, diesel, and other petroleum products.







Novel hydrogen applications, such as fuel cells, are creating new opportunities in transportation and other energy-related businesses. The gas has already been used to cool power plant generators and offers a possible method of electrical grid stabilization. The main sources of hydrogen gas are coal gasification, steam methane reforming, and electrolyzers, which use water electrolysis. Furthermore, the need for hydrogen is increasing in the chemical, glass, mining, food and beverage, and semiconductor industries, which are expected to drive the global industry during the time period under consideration.

Recent Developments:

In July 2022, Plug Power Inc. signed a contract with Irving Oil, an international energy corporation, to supply a 5-megawatt (MW) containerized proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer system for hydrogen production and distribution at their Saint John, New Brunswick refinery in Canada.

List of Prominent Players in the PEM Electrolyzer Market:

Plug Power Inc

Nel ASA

Cummins. Inc.

ITM Power PLC

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Elogen

Siemens Energy AG

Ningbo Vet Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Ohmium International, Inc.

Hystar

H-TEC SYSTEMS GmbH





PEM Electrolyzer Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 131.01 Mn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 2304.37Mn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 37.74 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, Volume (MW), and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered End-User And Material Type Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The rise in energy consumption has been driven by the world's rising population and growing measures to increase rural electrification. Furthermore, the growing pace of urbanization and the emergence of new large-scale infrastructure projects have raised the power supply demand from utilities. Supportive regulatory policies implemented by various agencies to promote low-carbon technologies have increased market size. For example, on April 3, 2020, Asahi Kasei, a Japanese business, installed an alkaline water electrolysis plant at the Fukushima Hydrogen Energy Research Field (FH2R) in Japan.

Challenges:

The major component that raises the cost of manufacturing hydrogen using the electrolytic process is the cost of energy. Furthermore, recent dramatic drops in solar and wind power costs have reduced the current and predicted prices of renewable hydrogen. Utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) capital costs, for example, are 75% lower than in 2010, while onshore wind generation is roughly one-quarter cheaper now than it was ten years ago. As a result, more potential end users are investigating if renewable hydrogen is becoming a competitive method to meet their needs while reducing its environmental effect.

Regional Trends:

North America is anticipated to grow at the highest revenue over the forecast period. The power industry in this particular location also makes extensive use of hydrogen, allowing the market to generate significant revenue over time in this region. The active support of the manufacturing infrastructure present in this region has emerged as a vital contributor to the market's growth. The area of North America has significantly contributed to the market's expansion due to increasing investment in the fields of refining, exploration, and production, which has, in turn, increased the need for hydrogen gas on a big scale. Additionally, the large number of investments made by leading market players in the European area has helped the industry to generate significant income over time.





Segmentation of PEM Electrolyzer Market-

By End-User-

Refining Industry

Power and Energy Storage

Ammonia Production

Methanol Production

Transportation

Others

By Material Type-

Iridium

Platinum

Others

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

